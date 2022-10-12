Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: iPhone 13 available at just Rs 43,090, Nothing Phone (1) at Rs 27,000

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale is sale live and it will continue until October 16. During the 5-day sale, customers will get massive discounts on a range of products including smartphones, laptops, earbuds, smartwatches and home and kitchen appliances. The Flipkart Big Diwali Sale brings some of the best discounts on the iPhone 13, iPhone 14 Pro, and many Android smartphones such as the Galaxy S22 Plus, Z Flip 3, Galaxy S21 FE 5G, and many more. During the sale, iPhone 13 is once again be offered under Rs 50,000. iPhone 13 is available for Rs 59,990 on Flipkart during Big Diwali Sale, you can also enjoy exchange discount of up to Rs 16,900 bringing the price further down to Rs 43,090. Also Read - Apple is likely to unveil iPad with new Hybrid OLED tech in 2024

Flipkart is also offering the recently launched Nothing Phone (1). One can buy the latest device for as low as Rs 27,000 as part of the Big Diwali Sale. The e-commerce giant is also offering an exchange discount of up to Rs 16,900. Also Read - 5G in India: Best 5G Smartphones From Xiaomi, Realme and Samsung under Rs 15,000

Apple iPhone 13 Specifications

The iPhone 13 retains similar display size to that of its predecessor, the iPhone 12 at 6.1-inch. On the optics front, the phone continues to offer the same 12-megapixel wide and ultra-wide lens combo. The 2021 iPhone even gets larger sensors as compared to the previous iteration and a new diagonal camera lens setup. Also Read - Apple iPhone likely to get 5G support in India by December 2022: Report

Nothing Phone (1) Specifications

The Nothing Phone (1) comes with a unique design offering a transparent back panel. The back of the device also has 900 LEDs that blink whenever notifications hit the device. Nothing calls this the Glyph interface. The Glyph interface will have several patterns of how the LEDs blink.

The smartphone sports a 6.55-inch punch-hole display with Full-HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate/240Hz touch sampling rate. It is a flexible OLED panel with symmetrical bezels.

It is powered by the 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ octa-core SoC paired with 8GB/12GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. The device packs a 4,500mAh battery and has 33W wired, 15W wireless, and 5W reverse wireless charging technology.