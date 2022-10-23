comscore Flipkart Plus user orders a gaming laptop, receives a giant stone and e-waste instead
Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: Ordered gaming laptop from Flipkart, received a giant stone and e-waste

A Karnataka-based individual ordered a gaming laptop on Flipkart in its Big Diwali Sale but received a giant stone and old computer parts.

Highlights

  • A Karnataka-based individual ordered a laptop but received a giant stone and e-waste.
  • The barcodes and product details were erased from the laptop's packaging.
  • Both seller and Flipkart denied for a return or refund.
Flipkart Fraud 20

Chinmaya Ramana of Mangalore, Karnataka ordered a gaming laptop on Flipkart in the Big Diwali Sale. Upon arrival, he opened the box only to know that he has received a box full of e-waste and old computer parts. Just like some of us, he had only seen such frauds happening on social media platforms but witnessed it in real for the first time. Also Read - Flipkart Big Diwali Sale ends today: Best phone deals in the last few hours

Flipkart Plus user gets a giant stone and e-waste when ordered a gaming laptop

On October 15th, Chinmaya ordered a gaming laptop, the Asus TUF Gaming F15, for his friend since he had a Flipkart Plus membership. The product was delivered on October 20, seal-packed from the outside. It wasn’t an open-box delivery like some of the items on Flipkart, but the buyer did share an OTP with the delivery person since the box looked just fine. Also Read - iPhone 11 price is less than Rs 36,000 in final Flipkart Diwali sale

Flipkart Fraud Also Read - Diwali gifting ideas: Top 5G phones under Rs 20,000 to gift your loved ones

However, when the main Flipkart packaging was opened, the Asus box inside was tampered and the barcodes and product details were removed. When the box was opened, there was everything but a laptop. It had old computer parts and e-waste along with a stone, which was apparently kept to keep the box heavy.

As soon as this was learned by the buyer, he raised a return request which wasn’t approved by the seller. When the matter was known by Flipkart, it contacted the seller, however, the seller responded that the product was intact.

Now, the buyer, Chinmaya, is in hopes that Flipkart investigates the issue as soon as possible and returns or refunds him.

“I reported the same to Flipkart on the same day with all the proofs. They answered me that they need some time to get back with solution. On 23rd October they emailed me that the seller rejected the return request and the product is not at all damaged during the transportation,” said the buyer Chinmaya.

This isn’t the first time that such scams are happening. Recently, a person ordered a laptop from Flipkart in the Big Billion Days sale but he received a detergent soap. Now, we just hope, Flipkart looks into the issue and gets it resolved.

  • Published Date: October 23, 2022 6:33 PM IST
