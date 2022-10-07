comscore Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022: iPhone 13 available under Rs 50,000 again
News

Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022: Apple iPhone 13 available under Rs 50,000 again

News

During the Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale, the 128GB variant iPhone 13 is available at Rs 59,990, however, it can be purchased under Rs 50,000.

Highlights

  • iPhone 13 can be purchased under Rs 50,000.
  • iPhone 13 retains similar display size to that of its predecessor, the iPhone 12.
  • Customers can enjoy an instant credit of up to Rs 16,900 on exchanging their old phone.
  • Flipkart Axis Bank credit card holders will get an extra 5 percent cashback.
Apple iPhone 13

Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022: iPhone 13 available for under Rs 50,000 again

E-commerce giant Flipkart is now hosting the Big Dussehra Sale that commenced on October 5 and will last till October 8. During the Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale, the 128GB variant iPhone 13 is available at Rs 59,990, however, it can be purchased under Rs 50,000. Potential customers can enjoy an instant credit of up to Rs 16,900 on exchanging their old phone, reducing the final price of iPhone 13 to Rs 43,000. Interested customers can also opt for the no-cost EMI option for up to 6 months. Besides, HDFC Credit and Debit card holders will get Rs 1,000 off on EMI transactions and Rs 500 on non-EMI transactions. Flipkart Axis Bank credit card holders will get an extra 5 percent cashback. Also Read - Flipkart delivers iPhone 14 to a customer instead of iPhone 13; netizens react

In terms of specifications, the iPhone 13 retains similar display size to that of its predecessor, the iPhone 12 at 6.1-inch. On the optics front, the phone continues to offer the same 12-megapixel wide and ultra-wide lens combo. The 2021 iPhone even gets larger sensors as compared to the previous iteration and a new diagonal camera lens setup. Another major upgrade over the iPhone 12 is the battery size, and faster wireless charging support. Also Read - Apple Watch user claims that the watch exploded due to battery overheating

Flipkart has also partnered with HDFC Bank for the Big Dussehra Sale 2022. This means buyers using HDFC Bank credit or debit card will be able to avail 10 percent instant discount during the annual sale. Usually the 10 percent instant bank discount on selected banks is capped at Rs 1,000. Flipkart is also offering exchange deals and no-cost EMI and screen damage protection. Also Read - Flipkart faces backlash after buyers report last minute order cancellations

Meanwhile, Vijay Sales has also announced Dussehra Sale at all its physical stores and website www.vijaysales.com where consumers can avail of better deals and offers on smartphones, home electronics, entertainment gadgets and more. During the sale, Apple lovers can buy the latest iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro with an instant discount on HDFC cards. Buyers can purchase an iPhone 14 starting at Rs 74,900 including cash back.

  • Published Date: October 7, 2022 10:22 AM IST
  • Updated Date: October 7, 2022 10:27 AM IST
