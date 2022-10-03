comscore Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022: Apple iPhone 13 available under Rs 50,000 again
Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022: iPhone 13 available under Rs 50,000 again

During the Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale, iPhone 13 is expected to be available at its lowest price again. In the initial days of Big Billion Days Sale, the phone was selling under Rs 50,000.

Highlights

  • Flipkart has announced the date for Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022.
  • During the Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale, iPhone 13 is expected to be available at its lowest price again.
  • Apart from iPhone 13, products such as the iPhone 13, iPhone 12, Samsung Galaxy S22, and more.
Apple iPhone 13

After concluding Big Billion Day Sale 2022, the e-commerce giant Flipkart has announced the date for Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022. The Dussehra sale will remain open between October 5-8 and for the sale will start 24-hour early for Flipkart Plus members. During the sale, Flipkart offer discounts on a range of products including smartphones, laptops, earbuds, smartwatches, electrical home appliances and more. During the Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale, iPhone 13 is expected to be available at its lowest price again. In the initial days of Big Billion Days Sale, the phone was selling under Rs 50,000 and the e-commerce giant is expected to offer the same discount again. Also Read - How to schedule emails on iOS 16 with the updated Mail app

The iPhone 13 retains similar display size to that of its predecessor, the iPhone 12 at 6.1-inch. On the optics front, the phone continues to offer the same 12-megapixel wide and ultra-wide lens combo. The 2021 iPhone even gets larger sensors as compared to the previous iteration and a new diagonal camera lens setup. Another major upgrade over the iPhone 12 is the battery size, and faster wireless charging support. Also Read - Missed iPhone 13 deal on Flipkart? JioMart kicks off big discount offer

Apart from iPhone 13, products such as iPhone 12, Samsung Galaxy S22, and Pixel 6a will see the maximum discounts during the sale. According to the information on the website, an HDFC Bank card will get you an instant discount of 10 percent on both upfront payments and instalments. Flipkart will also give offers to the users of the Flipkart Pay Later service, which allows buying first and paying later. Also Read - iOS 16 hacks: How to use focus mode on your iPhone

Smartphone buyers can expect discounts on top brands such as Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Oppo, Xiaomi, Vivo, Motorola, Nokia, and Realme among others. Flipkart said it will reveal the offers on smartphones soon, but for now, customers can start wish-listing their favourite products just so they can buy them as soon as the offers are out. In the electronics product category, Flipkart will offer up to 80 percent discount, while TVs and appliances will be available at up to 75 percent off during the sale.

  • Published Date: October 3, 2022 10:25 AM IST
