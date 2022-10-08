Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022: Buy iPhone 13 for just Rs 43,000

Flipkart is now hosting the Big Dussehra Sale that commenced on October 5 and will last till today. During the Flipkart Big Dussehra sale, the iPhone 13 with 128GB storage can be purchased for less than Rs 50,000. One can save up to Rs 16,900 by trading in their old phone during the sale, bringing the price of an iPhone 13 down to Rs 43,090. In addition, with HDFC credit or debit card one can also enjoy a discount of Rs 1,000 on EMI transactions and Rs 500 on all other purchases. In addition, customers who make purchases on Flipkart using an Axis Bank credit card will get a 5 percent cashback. Also Read - Apple might unveil a 27-inch mini LED display in early 2023

For those who are unaware, the iPhone 13 retains similar display size to that of its predecessor, the iPhone 12 at 6.1-inch. On the optics front, the phone continues to offer the same 12-megapixel wide and ultra-wide lens combo. The 2021 iPhone even gets larger sensors as compared to the previous iteration and a new diagonal camera lens setup. Also Read - Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022: Apple iPhone 13 available under Rs 50,000 again

Flipkart has also partnered with HDFC Bank for the Big Dussehra Sale 2022. This means buyers using HDFC Bank credit or debit card will be able to avail 10 percent instant discount during the annual sale. Usually the 10 percent instant bank discount on selected banks is capped at Rs 1,000. Flipkart is also offering exchange deals and no-cost EMI and screen damage protection. Also Read - Flipkart delivers iPhone 14 to a customer instead of iPhone 13; netizens react

Apple is offering deals on iPhone 14 Plus, The original price of the iPhone 14 Plus is Rs 89,900, but when you use an eligible credit card, the price comes down to Rs 83,607. You get instant savings of Rs 6,293 on the iPhone 14 Plus. This offer is available only on the Apple Store India, so you will have to check whether your location is serviceable. On other platforms, such as Flipkart, the price of the iPhone 14 Plus is the same as what you see on the Apple Store. There are discounts, too, but not as lucrative as that of the Apple Store. That is why it makes sense to buy the new iPhone 14 Plus from the Apple Store, especially if you have an HDFC Bank card.