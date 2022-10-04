Domestic e-commerce giant Flipkart has launched the Big Dussehra Sale 2022. The sale beginning on October 5 will offer big discounts on laptops, earphones, smartwatches, and electrical home appliances as well as smartphones including iPhone 13. During the initial days of Big Billion Days Sale, the iPhone was selling below Rs 50,000. Now, once again Flipkart is offering another chance to get the Apple iPhone 13 at one of the lowest ever price. Apart from iPhone 13, recently launched Google Pixel 6a will also be available at a discounted price. During the Big Billion Days Sale, the sale, the Google Pixel 6a is down to perhaps the lowest price of around Rs 27,000. Also Read - Apple SIM can no longer be used to activate cellular plans for iPads

Flipkart has not revealed all of the deals yet, but it has built a microsite for the upcoming sale. According to the sale webpage, customers will receive discounts on smartphones from Apple, Samsung, Realme, Vivo, Oppo, and other manufacturers.

The Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale will offer discounts of up to 50 percent on tablets. On printers, monitors, and other items during the sale will be available at around 80 percent discount. Meanwhile, HP i3 with up to 512 GB of storage will cost Rs 35,990. HP cameras will be available at a starting price of Rs 599. The price of Speakers and headphones will be reduced by up to 80 percent.

Flipkart said it will reveal the offers on smartphones soon, but for now, customers can start wish-listing their favourite products just so they can buy them as soon as the offers are out. In the electronics product category, Flipkart will offer up to 80 percent discount, while TVs and appliances will be available at up to 75 percent off during the sale.

The Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale will allow buyers to offset the prices of their favourite gadgets by using a credit card. According to the information on the website, an HDFC Bank card will get you an instant discount of 10 percent on both upfront payments and instalments. Flipkart will also give offers to the users of the Flipkart Pay Later service, which allows buying first and paying later.