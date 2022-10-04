comscore Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022 from tomorrow: Heavy discounts on iPhone 13, Pixel 6a and more expected
  • Home
  • News
  • Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022 From Tomorrow Heavy Discounts On Iphone 13 Pixel 6a And More Expected
News

Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022 from tomorrow: Discounts on iPhone 13, Pixel 6a and more expected

News

The sale beginning on October 5 will offer big discounts on laptops, earphones, smartwatches, and electrical home appliances as well as smartphones including iPhone 13.

Apple-iPhone-13-2

Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale from tomorrow: Discounts on iPhone 13, Pixel 6a and more expected

Domestic e-commerce giant Flipkart has launched the Big Dussehra Sale 2022. The sale beginning on October 5 will offer big discounts on laptops, earphones, smartwatches, and electrical home appliances as well as smartphones including iPhone 13. During the initial days of Big Billion Days Sale, the iPhone was selling below Rs 50,000. Now, once again Flipkart is offering another chance to get the Apple iPhone 13 at one of the lowest ever price. Apart from iPhone 13, recently launched Google Pixel 6a will also be available at a discounted price. During the Big Billion Days Sale, the sale, the Google Pixel 6a is down to perhaps the lowest price of around Rs 27,000. Also Read - Apple SIM can no longer be used to activate cellular plans for iPads

Flipkart has not revealed all of the deals yet, but it has built a microsite for the upcoming sale. According to the sale webpage, customers will receive discounts on smartphones from Apple, Samsung, Realme, Vivo, Oppo, and other manufacturers. Also Read - Apple acknowledges Watch Series 8, Ultra's microphone issues

The Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale will offer discounts of up to 50 percent on tablets. On printers, monitors, and other items during the sale will be available at around 80 percent discount. Meanwhile, HP i3 with up to 512 GB of storage will cost Rs 35,990. HP cameras will be available at a starting price of Rs 599. The price of Speakers and headphones will be reduced by up to 80 percent. Also Read - Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022: iPhone 13 available under Rs 50,000 again

Flipkart said it will reveal the offers on smartphones soon, but for now, customers can start wish-listing their favourite products just so they can buy them as soon as the offers are out. In the electronics product category, Flipkart will offer up to 80 percent discount, while TVs and appliances will be available at up to 75 percent off during the sale.

The Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale will allow buyers to offset the prices of their favourite gadgets by using a credit card. According to the information on the website, an HDFC Bank card will get you an instant discount of 10 percent on both upfront payments and instalments. Flipkart will also give offers to the users of the Flipkart Pay Later service, which allows buying first and paying later.

  • Published Date: October 4, 2022 9:16 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Google October Event 2022: Pixel 7 series smartphones, Pixel Watch and more to launch on October 6
News
Google October Event 2022: Pixel 7 series smartphones, Pixel Watch and more to launch on October 6
How to see blocked phone numbers on Android

How To

How to see blocked phone numbers on Android

Apple eSIM can no longer be used to activate cellular network for iPad

News

Apple eSIM can no longer be used to activate cellular network for iPad

Google Pixel 7 series: Everything you need to know

Mobiles

Google Pixel 7 series: Everything you need to know

Top Disney+ Hotstar films/shows to look out for: Werewolf By Night, Prey and more

Photo Gallery

Top Disney+ Hotstar films/shows to look out for: Werewolf By Night, Prey and more

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022 from tomorrow: Heavy discounts on iPhone 13, Pixel 6a and more expected

Google October Event 2022: Pixel 7 series smartphones, Pixel Watch and more to launch on October 6

Apple eSIM can no longer be used to activate cellular network for iPad

Komaki Venice Eco electric scooter debuts in India

EV fire near Mumbai takes life of a 7-year-old boy near Mumbai

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Best Deals on Smartwatches

iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island Now Available on Android Smartphones, Watch how does it Work

iPhone 14 Pro: Dynamic Island Features and how does it work, Watch video for details

Top 5 5G Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Watch video

iPhone 13 price cut in Flipkart sale, but you can save more: This is how

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Review: Flex and Flaunt it With Ultimate Style

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Review: Flex and Flaunt it With Ultimate Style
iPhone 14 Pro : Know all about it. And it is worth buying or not? This and more in this video.

Reviews

iPhone 14 Pro : Know all about it. And it is worth buying or not? This and more in this video.
Apple to Skip Its October Event 2022: Know The Reason Why ?

News

Apple to Skip Its October Event 2022: Know The Reason Why ?
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Best Deals on Smartwatches, Check Out the Video for Offers

Features

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Best Deals on Smartwatches, Check Out the Video for Offers