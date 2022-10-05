Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022 goes live: Check deals on Apple iPhone 13, Pixel 6a, Nothing Phone (1) and more

Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022 is now live. The Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022 begins today and it will end on October 8. During the sale, Apple iPhone 11 is available at a discounted price of Rs 34,490 after bank offers and discounts. iPhone 13 is available at Rs 59,990 without exchanging your old smartphone. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is available at Rs 32,999 onwards while the Google Pixel 6a can be purchased at Rs 28,999 onwards in the sale after exchange discounts and bank offers. Also Read - 5G will work on iPhones only after Apple opens 5G services via an update

The Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale offers Nothing Phone (1) at a discounted price of Rs 29,999 for the 128GB storage model. Its original price is Rs 37,999 and is selling at 21 percent off. Meanwhile, HP i3 with up to 512 GB of storage will cost Rs 35,990. HP cameras will be available at a starting price of Rs 599. The price of Speakers and headphones have been reduced by up to 80 percent. Also Read - EU adopts new law to include a universal charging port in phones, tablets, laptops, more

Discounts on smartphones from Realme, Poco, Samsung, Oppo, Vivo, Apple, Xiaomi, and Motorola are also available during Flipkart’s sale. The sale also include exchange incentives and no-cost EMI payment alternatives for customers wishing to upgrade. The buy-now-pay-later payment option from Flipkart entitles you to a gift certificate worth Rs. 500. Also Read - Apple Music crosses 100 mn songs mark driven by human curation

Flipkart has also partnered with HDFC Bank for the Big Dussehra Sale 2022. This means buyers using HDFC Bank credit or debit card will be able to avail 10 percent instant discount during the annual sale. Usually the 10 percent instant bank discount on selected banks is capped at Rs 1,000. Flipkart is also offering exchange deals and no-cost EMI and screen damage protection.

Meanwhile, Vijay Sales has also announced Dussehra Sale at all its physical stores and website www.vijaysales.com where consumers can avail of better deals and offers on smartphones, home electronics, entertainment gadgets and more. During the sale, Apple lovers can buy the latest iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro with an instant discount on HDFC cards. Buyers can purchase an iPhone 14 starting at Rs 74,900 including cash back.