Flipkart Big Savings Days sale is live: Here are best deals on phones
Flipkart Big Savings Days sale is live: Deals on phones like Samsung Galaxy A80, Redmi K20 and others

The Flipkart Big Savings Days sale: brings great deals and discounts on popular phones from XIaomi, Realme, Motorola, Vivo and more.

  Published: June 23, 2020 12:30 PM IST
E-commerce website Flipkart is hosting the Flipkart Big Savings Days sale this week. The five-day sale bring some great deals to popular smartphones and electronics. Starting today, June 23, the sale will go on till June 27, 2020. Check out some of the best deals on products during the Flipkart sale below. Also Read - Flipkart Big Savings Days sale: Check best deals on phones like Redmi K20 Pro, Realme X2 Pro, more

Flipkart Big Savings Days sale: Offers

Samsung Galaxy A80

The Samsung Galaxy A80 is available for a starting price of Rs 21,999, instead of Rs 41,999 at the Big Savings Days sale. The Samsung Galaxy A80 packs a sliding-rotating camera setup. On the front and back, there is a primary 48-megapixel lens with f/2.0 aperture with an 8-megapixel wide-angle (123-degree) f/2.4 lens, and a 3D depth ToF camera. The device features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400p) Super AMOLED panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a new Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset. The handset comes with 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage option. It runs Android 9 Pie based One UI skin on top. It is kept alive by a 3,700mAh with support for 25W PD fast charging. There is also an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor.

Vivo Z1X

The Vivo Z1X will be available at Rs 14,990, instead of Rs 16,990 for the base model of 6GB RAM and 64GB. The Vivo Z1x features a 6.38-inch Super AMOLED display. The smartphone draws its power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 octa-core SoC. The company is offering a triple camera setup at the back. This setup includes a 48-megapixel Sony primary snapper with f/1.79 aperture. There is an 8-megapixel secondary shooter (wide-angle) and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 32-megapixel sensor. For security, there is face unlock and an optical in-display fingerprint scanner. Vivo has also added a 4,500mAh battery inside the phone. It offers support for 22.5W fast charging using USB Type-C port. You also get Android 9 Pie with FunTouch OS on top.

Redmi K20 series

The popular Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro are available at a new discounted price for the Flipkart Big Savings Days sale. The Redmi K20 now starts at Rs 20,499. Further, users looking to exchange their old phones to buy the Redmi K20 will also get an extra exchange discount of Rs 2,000. This means if the exchange value of your older phone is Rs 5,000, you will get Rs 7,000 off on the purchase. Key features of the phone are a 6.39-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, pop-up selfie camera, 48-megapixel triple rear camera, 4,000mAh battery, and the Snapdragon 730 chipset.

The higher-end Redmi K20 Pro also gets a discount. The phone will be available starting Rs 23,499 during the Flipkart sale. Further, users looking to exchange their old phones to buy the Redmi K20 Pro will also get an extra exchange discount of Rs 2,000. The Redmi K20 Pro features a 6.39-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, pop-up selfie camera, 48-megapixel triple rear camera, 4,000mAh battery, and the Snapdragon 855 chipset.

Realme X series

The Realme X2 Pro, the brand’s flagship device in 2019, will be available starting Rs 25,999 at Big Savings Days. The phone is also one of the fastest charging flagship phones right now thanks to its 50W fast charging. Flipkart is also offering an additional discount of Rs 4,000 for people looking to exchange their older phones. Other key specifications of the Realme X2 Pro include a 6.5-inch FULL HD+ display, a 64-megapixel quad-camera setup, 4,000mAh battery, Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC, and a 90Hz refresh rate screen.

Flipkart is also offering the older Realme X flagship device starting at Rs 15,999. The Realme X features a 6.53-inch FHD+ display, a 48-megapixel main camera, a 16-megapixel front camera, a 3,765 mAh battery, and more.

Flipkart is also offering deals on other phones in the mid-range segment like the Realme 6 series, the POCO X2, and the budget segment like the Realme Narzo series. The foldable Motorola Moto Razr also gets an extra exchange discount of Rs 25,000. You can check out all the deals ahead of the sale on the Flipkart App.

Best Sellers