Flipkart Black Friday sale: 5 best smartphone deals to consider

Flipkart is hosting the Black Friday sale starting November 26 and continuing until November 30. During the sale, the e-commerce giant is offering heavy discounts on smartphones both premium as well as mid-range. For the sale, Flipkart has partnered with the State Bank of India to offer 5 per cent cashback on EMI with SBI credit card. Here are the top 10 smartphone deals you shouldn’t miss during Flipkart Black Friday sale. Also Read - Flipkart Black Friday Sale is an endless list of asterisks with no real savings

Samsung Galaxy F41 at Rs 15,499

This is one of the best deals available on Flipkart today during the Black Friday sale. The smartphone is available for a price tag of Rs 15,499. The South Korean smartphone manufacturer launched the Galaxy F41 at Rs 16,999 for the base 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant and at Rs 17,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant. The phone was launched in the country last month. Also Read - Toshiba Ultimate 4K TV Review (50U5050)

Poco M2 Pro at Rs 12,999

Launched recently, Poco M2 Pro is available with discount during the Flipkart Black Friday sale. The phone is available at a price of Rs 12,999. The phone was launched in September at a starting price of Rs 13,999. Some of the key specs of the smartphone are Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, 48-megapixel primary rear camera and a massive 5,000mAh battery with fast charging support. Also Read - Garmin Venu SQ series of smartwatches launched in India: Price, availability, features

iPhone SE (2020) at Rs 32,999

Apple launched the iPhone SE (2020) in India earlier this year. The ‘affordable’ iPhone is available at a discounted price of Rs 32,999 during the Flipkart Black Friday sale. If you are looking to switch to an iPhone from an Android device the iPhone SE looks like a good option to consider. And this is one of the best times to get the device.

LG G8X at Rs 27,990

This is one of the best deals you can get during the Flipkart Black Friday sale. At Rs 27,990 the LG G8X offers Snapdragon 855 processor, up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, 4000mAh battery, 12MP + 13MP dual cameras, 32Mp front camera, and more. If you are looking to buy a smartphone with dual screen this is the best time to get the LG G8X.

Samsung Galaxy S20+ at Rs 49,999

If you are looking to buy a Samsung flagship for yourself this is the best time. The Galaxy S20+ is available at a discounted price of Rs 49,999. Additionally, consumers will be able to get 5 per cent cashback using State Bank of India credit card.