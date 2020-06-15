Flipkart brings Warranty Assistant for mobiles at just Rs 99

After launching the voice assistant feature for grocery last week, Flipkart has now introduced Warranty Assistant on mobile phone purchases. The Flipkart Warranty Assistant for mobiles aims to assist customers with issues such as manufacturing defects, software and hardware issues, which are covered in the terms and conditions of the brand warranty within the warranty period of the product. Consumers can avail this plan for any smartphone that they buy from Flipkart. Also Read - Amazfit Stratos 3 smartwatch listed on Flipkart at Rs 17,999; launch expected this month

The Flipkart Warranty Assistant for customers will be made available at a price of Rs 99. Customers will have to choose this option while buying the phones from the e-commerce platform. With this Warranty Assistant, Flipkart will provide a hassle-free doorstep pick-up and drop within this value of Rs 99. Also Read - Flipkart Super Value Week: Apple iPhone SE 2020, Samsung Galaxy S20 Series, Poco X2 available with offer

“As customers continue to stay safe at home, Flipkart continues to ensure optimum customer satisfaction by helping them fix their phones without stepping out of their homes,” noted Flipkart in a press statement on Monday. Also Read - Motorola One Fusion+ with Snapdragon 730 to launch in India on June 16; will be available via Flipkart

Last week, Flipkart added multilingual voice assistant for grocery shopping consumers on its platform. The voice assistant introduced in Flipkart’s grocery store Supermart is currently available to all English and Hindi users. Also, it is only available to all users with Flipkart’s mobile app on Android for now. It will be gradually made available on iOS app and the website.

The homegrown e-commerce marketplace says that the AI-voice assistant platform has been built by Flipkart’s in-house technology team. This incorporates speech recognition, natural language understanding, machine translation and text to speech for Indian languages.

Watch Video: Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

For its grocery store, Flipkart’s Voice Assistant will help consumers build their grocery basket by simply talking to the assistant, similar to talking to a shopkeeper in the real world. It has the capability to understand variations in commands in both English and Hindi while also responding to mixed language commands.