Flipkart delivers iPhone 14 to a customer instead of iPhone 13; netizens react

A Twitter user Ashwin Hegde has tweeted that one of his followers ordered an iPhone-13 from Flipkart but received an iPhone-14 instead.

Flipkart sends iPhone 13 instead of iPhone 14 to customer, Internet reacts

Customers ordering iPhones from Amazon or Flipkart have frequently received bars of soap and other useless items instead of the iPhone they paid for. However, now a Twitter user Ashwin Hegde has tweeted that one of his followers ordered an iPhone-13 from Flipkart but received an iPhone-14 instead. He shared a screenshot of the phone order on the Twitter and it has netizens in splits. “One of my followers ordered iPhone 13 from Flipkart but he received iPhone 14 instead of 13,” Hegde mentioned. Also Read - Apple Watch user claims that the watch exploded due to battery overheating

For those who are unaware, the new iPhone 14 starts at Rs 79,900, the iPhone 14 Plus starts at Rs 89,900 while iPhone 13 available at around Rs 60,000 in India. Also Read - Flipkart faces backlash after buyers report last minute order cancellations

In terms of specifications, the new iPhone 14 is incrementally better than the iPhone 13. The notch is still there and even the processor — for the first time in Apple’s history — is the same as before. Although Apple says the new A15 Bionic has a six-core CPU and a better GPU that offers 15 percent better graphics. However, when compared with the new iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, the iPhone 14 series falls short of high performance.

The new iPhone 14 models are slightly thinner and use recycled materials as Apple continues with its efforts toward the environment. The iPhone 14 has a 6.1-inch OLED display while the iPhone 14 Plus has a 6.7-inch screen.

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus come with better cameras, however, the graphic resolution of their sensors remains the same. The new 12-megapixel main camera offers better low-light photography. It also supports sensor stabilisation, which allows for videos shot on it to be jitter-free. There is an ultrawide camera as well on the rear system, which clicks photos with more details. Apple said the new Photonic Engine allows for better HDR in photos, especially in low light conditions. But it could just be a minor bump in the Deep Fusion technology. There is also a new Action Mode for shooting videos with gimbal steadiness.

  Published Date: October 7, 2022 8:57 AM IST
