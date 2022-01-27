comscore Flipkart Electronic Day Sale: Grab iPhone SE at an effective price of Rs 25,200
  • Home
  • News
  • Flipkart Electronic Day Sale: Grab iPhone SE at an effective price of Rs 25,200
News

Flipkart Electronic Day Sale: Grab iPhone SE at an effective price of Rs 25,200

News

Huge discounts on products, exchange bonuses, savings of thousands of rupees on the purchase will be available on select products during Flipkart Electronic Day Sale. Also, a 10 percent instant discount is given on Citi Bankcard.

flipkart electronic sale

Ecommerce site Flipkart has started its Electronic Day sale. It is a 5-day sale, which will be live till 31 January 2022. Up to 80 percent discount is given on many products. These include iPhone SE, Realme’s smartphone Bolt’s earbuds. Apart from huge discounts on products, exchange bonuses, savings of thousands of rupees on the purchase will be available on select products. Also, a 10 percent instant discount is provided on Citi Bankcard. Also Read - PUBG New State is now New State Mobile: Is Krafton distancing the game from PUBG?

Here are some deals on smartphones:

Also Read - Apple to make contactless payments more seamless using NFC-like functionality

iPhone SE

The 64 GB storage variant of the iPhone SE has been introduced for sale for Rs 27,999. You will enjoy a 10 percent discount on purchases made with a Citibank card up to Rs.2799, which means you can avail iPhone SE for Rs 25,200. The same if can avail the maximum exchange offer of Rs 15,850. The phone comes with a 12 MP rear and 7 MP front camera. It is powered byA13 Bionic chipset. iPhone SE has a 4.7-inch retina display. Also Read - Realme 9 Pro+ confirmed to get MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC, likely to launch in India on February 16

Oppo Reno 6 5G

You can buy the phone at a monthly EMI of Rs 4,999. Also, a discount of Rs 15,850 is applicable on the phone. The phone comes in 8 GB RAM and a 128 GB storage option. The front camera is equipped with 32MP.

Realme C25Y

The price of this smartphone is Rs 13999, but you can get it at a discount of 14 percent, after which the price of this smartphone becomes ₹ 11999. The smartphone comes with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. Talking about other features, this smartphone offers a 50-megapixel triple camera setup, and the front camera is 8 megapixels.

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion

A 10 percent discount is being given on buying the phone with a Citibank card. Also, there will be a chance to buy the phone on EMI. The phone will come with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variants. 108MP triple rear camera setup has been given in the phone. Also, a 5000mAh battery is provided.

Google Pixel 4A

You can grab Google Pixel 4A at just Rs 27,999. The phone’s original price is Rs 31,999, which means you avail 12 percent discount on the phone. There is 10 percent off on Citi Credit/Debit Cards of up to Rs 1000 on Rs 5000 and above orders. Additionally, you also get Free 6 Months Gaana Plus subscription.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 27, 2022 2:22 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Flipkart Electronic Day Sale: Grab iPhone SE at an effective price of Rs 25,200
News
Flipkart Electronic Day Sale: Grab iPhone SE at an effective price of Rs 25,200
PUBG New State is now New State Mobile: Is Krafton distancing the game from PUBG?

Gaming

PUBG New State is now New State Mobile: Is Krafton distancing the game from PUBG?

Contactless payments feature coming to iPhones soon

News

Contactless payments feature coming to iPhones soon

Planning to buy a smartwatch? Here are top deals available on Flipkart

Deals

Planning to buy a smartwatch? Here are top deals available on Flipkart

Redmi Note 11 vs Redmi Note 10T: What s new?

Features

Redmi Note 11 vs Redmi Note 10T: What s new?

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Flipkart Electronic Day Sale: Grab iPhone SE at an effective price of Rs 25,200

PUBG New State is now New State Mobile: Is Krafton distancing the game from PUBG?

Contactless payments feature coming to iPhones soon

Redmi announces Note 11S, Smart Band Pro launch date in India

Realme 9 Pro+ confirmed to get MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC, likely to launch in India on February 16

Redmi Note 11 vs Redmi Note 10T: What s new?

Micromax IN Note 2 alternatives that you might want to consider buying

What is a supercomputer and where is it used?

Have an old CD or DVD lying around? Try this DIY hologram projector

OnePlus 9RT vs Xiaomi 11T Pro: Guess the winner?

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

ओप्पो के आगे सब फेल! ला रहा 160W फास्ट चार्जर, मिनटों में फोन होगा फुल चार्ज

PUBG: New State की बदली पहचान, गेम में हो सकते हैं कई और बदलाव

वीवो ने लॉन्च किया स्टाइलिश 5G फोन, कम कीमत में मिलेंगे धांसू फीचर्स

Garena Free Fire Redeem Code Today (27 January): आज फ्री में मिलेगा 500x Universal Fragments रिवॉर्ड, जानें कैसे करें क्लेम?

PUBG और Free Fire की टक्कर में आ रहा Made in India बैटल रॉयल गेम Indus, जल्द होगा लॉन्च

Latest Videos

Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM

News

Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM
Sony launched Wireless Neckband Speakers and Wireless Transmitter for enhanced work from home setup

News

Sony launched Wireless Neckband Speakers and Wireless Transmitter for enhanced work from home setup
Micromax In Note 2 set to launch on 25th Jan 2022, Know its Features

News

Micromax In Note 2 set to launch on 25th Jan 2022, Know its Features
Apple budget iPhone SE+ 5G to launch in late April | New iPad Air model may arrive too

News

Apple budget iPhone SE+ 5G to launch in late April | New iPad Air model may arrive too

News

Flipkart Electronic Day Sale: Grab iPhone SE at an effective price of Rs 25,200
News
Flipkart Electronic Day Sale: Grab iPhone SE at an effective price of Rs 25,200
PUBG New State is now New State Mobile: Is Krafton distancing the game from PUBG?

Gaming

PUBG New State is now New State Mobile: Is Krafton distancing the game from PUBG?
Contactless payments feature coming to iPhones soon

News

Contactless payments feature coming to iPhones soon
Redmi announces Note 11S, Smart Band Pro launch date in India

News

Redmi announces Note 11S, Smart Band Pro launch date in India
Realme 9 Pro+ confirmed to get MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC, likely to launch in India on February 16

Mobiles

Realme 9 Pro+ confirmed to get MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC, likely to launch in India on February 16

new arrivals in india

Micromax In Note 2
Micromax In Note 2

13,490

Tecno Pova Neo
Tecno Pova Neo

12,999

Realme 9i
Realme 9i

13,999

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G

26,999

Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G
Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

39,999

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Best Sellers