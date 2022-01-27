Flipkart Electronic Day Sale: Grab iPhone SE at an effective price of Rs 25,200

Ecommerce site Flipkart has started its Electronic Day sale. It is a 5-day sale, which will be live till 31 January 2022. Up to 80 percent discount is given on many products. These include iPhone SE, Realme’s smartphone Bolt’s earbuds. Apart from huge discounts on products, exchange bonuses, savings of thousands of rupees on the purchase will be available on select products. Also, a 10 percent instant discount is provided on Citi Bankcard. Also Read - PUBG New State is now New State Mobile: Is Krafton distancing the game from PUBG?

Here are some deals on smartphones:

iPhone SE

The 64 GB storage variant of the iPhone SE has been introduced for sale for Rs 27,999. You will enjoy a 10 percent discount on purchases made with a Citibank card up to Rs.2799, which means you can avail iPhone SE for Rs 25,200. The same if can avail the maximum exchange offer of Rs 15,850. The phone comes with a 12 MP rear and 7 MP front camera. It is powered byA13 Bionic chipset. iPhone SE has a 4.7-inch retina display. Also Read - Realme 9 Pro+ confirmed to get MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC, likely to launch in India on February 16

Oppo Reno 6 5G

You can buy the phone at a monthly EMI of Rs 4,999. Also, a discount of Rs 15,850 is applicable on the phone. The phone comes in 8 GB RAM and a 128 GB storage option. The front camera is equipped with 32MP.

Realme C25Y

The price of this smartphone is Rs 13999, but you can get it at a discount of 14 percent, after which the price of this smartphone becomes ₹ 11999. The smartphone comes with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. Talking about other features, this smartphone offers a 50-megapixel triple camera setup, and the front camera is 8 megapixels.

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion

A 10 percent discount is being given on buying the phone with a Citibank card. Also, there will be a chance to buy the phone on EMI. The phone will come with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variants. 108MP triple rear camera setup has been given in the phone. Also, a 5000mAh battery is provided.

Google Pixel 4A

You can grab Google Pixel 4A at just Rs 27,999. The phone’s original price is Rs 31,999, which means you avail 12 percent discount on the phone. There is 10 percent off on Citi Credit/Debit Cards of up to Rs 1000 on Rs 5000 and above orders. Additionally, you also get Free 6 Months Gaana Plus subscription.