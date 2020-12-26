The festive season has ushered a barrage of deals and offers that e-commerce platforms are doling out for its customers. Flipkart has announced its Flipkart Electronics Sale which goes live today and will last till 28 December. It is one of the series of offers and deals that the company is offering in the festive season. Flipkart just got done with its Big Bonanza sale on 22 December and here it’s back with yet another. Also Read - Flipkart Big Savings Days sale: 5 smartphone deals you shouldn’t miss today

During the Flipkart Electronics Sale, the platform is offering discounts on Apple, OnePlus and the newly launched Moto G series phones. Also Read - Flipkart announced Nokia air conditioners in India

Flipkart sale: Discounts on Moto G series

Flipkart announced that “during the sale period, the recently launched Moto G 5G – India’s most affordable 5G smartphone with Snapdragon 750G and the Moto G9 Power with a 6,000mAh battery & the 64-megapixel triple camera will also be available under the 10 percent Instant Discount (up to Rs 1,000).” Also Read - Poco Days sale on Flipkart offers actual discounts: Check out all these offers

The Moto G 5G and the Moto G9 Power are available at a discounted price if you make the payment via HDFC and ICICI credit cards. You can also buy the phone at an EMI.

The Moto G 5G is retailing at Rs 19,999 during the sale. The smartphone was earlier priced at Rs 20,999 which means you’re getting a Rs 2,000 discount. The device comes powered by the Snapdragon 750G processor with 6GB of RAM.

The Moto G9 Power which is the latest device in the Moto G lineup was launched in India at Rs 11,999 but is available at a discounted price of Rs 10,999 with the ICICI credit card offer. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662, the 6.8-inch phone also packs 4GB of RAM and a massive 6,000mAh battery.

The Moto G9 is available at a discounted price of Rs 9,999 compared to its retail price of Rs 11,499. It houses a 5,000mAh battery pack which promises to last you the entire day.

Discount on Moto Razr 5G

The Moto Razr 5G makes in-roads into the premium section of smartphones and is available at a discount during the Electronics Sale on Flipkart.

During the launch, the Moto Razr 5G was retailing at Rs 1,24,999 but during the sale, the phone will be available at Rs 98,999 with ICICI credit cards. People interested in the offer can also avail a Rs 25,000 discount in exchange for your older smartphone.