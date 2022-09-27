comscore Flipkart explains reason behind sudden iPhone 13 cancellations during Big Billion Days sale
Flipkart explains iPhone 13 order cancellations are 'due to anomalies'

An iPhone 13 buyer said: 'This order was shipped yesterday, supposed to be delivered today. Cancelled at the last minute without my consent'.

After some iPhone 13 buyers went to Twitter to express their frustration of not receiving their devices after placing online orders on Flipkart, the e-commerce platform on Monday said a few orders were cancelled by sellers “due to anomalies”. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 Pro customers reporting 5G connection issues: Check details

Some customers also complained that their refunds were taking a long time on orders placed during the ongoing “Big Billion Day” sale. A few also tweeted that they received fake handsets, although their claims could not be corroborated. Also Read - JioMart festive sale offers up to 80 percent off on smartphones and electronics

The company said in a statement that “a minor fraction of orders (less than 3 per cent of all orders) have been cancelled by sellers due to anomalies”. Also Read - How to transfer your data from old Android phone to iPhone 14: A step-by-step guide

“As a customer-focused e-commerce marketplace, we encourage sellers to prioritise the customers’ orders and strive to keep them delighted with their service,” a company spokesperson said.

Flipkart said that close to “70 percent of all iPhone orders placed across cities including Guntur, Gorakhpur, and Siliguri have been successfully delivered by the sellers”.

An affected customer said in a tweet: “Booked iPhone 13 during the Big Billion Day Sale & was eagerly waiting for the delivery. The product was cancelled by the seller/Flipkart without any explanation”.

Another iPhone 13 buyer said: “This order was shipped yesterday, supposed to be delivered today. Cancelled at the last minute without my consent”.

There has been a rush to buy iPhones during the festive sales in the country and iPhone 13 is among the most popular one, apart from the newly-launched iPhone 14 and 14 Pro.

After unveiling its next-gen products, tech giant Apple has discontinued older iPhones, including iPhone 11, 12 Mini, 13 Pro, and 13 Pro Max.

–IANS

  • Published Date: September 27, 2022 12:49 PM IST
Flipkart acknowledges that some iPhone 13 orders have been cancelled: Here's why
