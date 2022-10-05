comscore Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Infuriated buyers report last minute order cancellations
A new hashtag #FlipkartDoglaHai started trending on Twitter. With this trend, many customers reported that their orders were cancelled by Flipkart without any reason.

flipkart

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale came to an end on September 30. During the sale, the e-commerce platform offered massive discounts and bank offers on smartphones including iPhone 13. This led many to order phones, laptops and mobile accessories. Several such customers took it to Twitter to express their disappointment in Flipkart’s service as their products were cancelled at the end moment. Also Read - Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022 goes live: Check deals on iPhone 13, Pixel 6a, Nothing Phone (1) and more

Flipkart faces backlash

A new hashtag #FlipkartDoglaHai started trending on Twitter. With this trend, many customers reported that their orders were cancelled by Flipkart without any reason. Here are a few tweets by customers who faced this issue. Also Read - Moto G72 launched in India with 120Hz pOLED display, 108MP camera, more: Check details

Recently, many iPhone 13 buyers complained on Twitter that their Flipkart order was cancelled without any reason. To this, Flipkart acknowledged that this has happened with many customers. “…a minor fraction of orders (<3% of all orders) have been cancelled by Sellers due to anomalies,” a Flipkart spokesperson to BGR.

“As a customer focused e-commerce marketplace, we encourage sellers to prioritise the customers’ orders and strive to keep them delighted with their service,” the company spokesperson added.

For the unversed, during the course of Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, the company offered the iPhone 13 at a price of under Rs 50,000 making it a lucrative deal for those who don’t want to purchase the more expensive iPhone 14, which starts at Rs 79,900 in India.

  • Published Date: October 5, 2022 6:59 PM IST
