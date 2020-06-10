comscore Flipkart flight booking is now live; check best offers | BGR India
Flipkart flight booking is now live for domestic and international flights

Flipkart flight booking even lets users can book tickets with EMI, flying by paying only 10 percent of the amount upfront.

  Published: June 10, 2020 8:52 AM IST
Flipkart Flight booking

Indian E-Commerce website Flipkart has a flight booking portal and recently, it just went live. The Flipkart flight booking service aims to be a cheaper alternative to other services for both domestic and international flights. Moreover, there are a bunch of offers that should help users with further savings. Also Read - Motorola Razr Gold now available in India on Flipkart

The Flipkart flight service can be found on the website itself, by navigating to ‘www.flipkart.com/travel/flights’. Once there, users will see a rather simple interface. All you have to do is enter ‘From’ city, your ‘To’ city and select the applicable dates. Users will also see simplified options on the side panels that will allow them to filter flights by departure time, pricing, airlines, and more. Also Read - Samsung Days Sale on Flipkart begins today; check best deals and discounts

Moreover, in light of the ongoing pandemic and lockdown situations, there is also a link that directs to what the travel restrictions are (if any) for your particular state. This is in addition to neatly categorized links for ‘Guidelines for safe travel’, Revised Rescheduling and Cancellation policies’, ‘Safety Measures against COVID-19 during travel’, and more. Also Read - Realme Xtra Days sale on Flipkart: Check out deals on Realme X2 Pro, Realme X and XT

Further, integration with Flipkart allows frequent shoppers to utilize their SuperCoins in bookings to reduce the cost of tickets. If you have enough of Flipkart’s SuperCoins, you could even effectively fly for free. Moreover, users can even book tickets with EMI, flying by paying only 10 percent of the amount.

Discounts and Offers

There are quite a few offers available on Flipkart Flight Booking as of now. First-time users of the service can use the coupon code FKNEW10 to get a flat 10 percent off on tickets. Using another coupon code FKDOM will get you a discount of up to Rs 2,500 on domestic flights. Flipkart is also offering flat Rs 600 off on round trip bookings by using the coupon code RNDTRIP. Finally, there is a flat discount of Rs 750 on all flights if you use the coupon code FLYTWO.

  Published Date: June 10, 2020 8:52 AM IST

