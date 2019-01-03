Flipkart Honor Days sale: Honor 10, Honor 9 Lite, Honor 9N and other Honor smartphones on sale

In partnership with Honor, Flipkart is back with yet another brand-centric sale. The Honor Days sale is already live and the e-commerce giant is holding a three-day sale, which will last till January 5. Similar to the previous Honor Days sale, the sale brings some intriguing offers and discounts on different Honor smartphones.

These offers include no-cost EMI option, off on the exchange an old device, 10 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card and much more. The smartphones that come with discounted tag includes the Honor 9 Lite, Honor 9N, Honor 7S, Honor 9i, Honor 7A and Honor 10.

Honor 10 at Rs 32,999

To begin with, if the Honor 10 is on top of your list, the smartphone is available at a discounted price of Rs 32,999. However, the original price of the device is Rs 32,999 only, but Flipkart sells at Rs 35,999 on regular days. One can get up to Rs 14,900 off on exchange.

The Honor 10 features a 5.84-inch FHD+ display and is powered by an octa-core Kirin 970 chipset aided by Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It runs Android 8.1 Oreo-based EMUI 8.1. There is a mixture of a 16-megapixel and a 24-megapixel dual rear camera setup. Up front, the handset gets a 24-megapixel camera with portrait lighting feature. It is kept alive by a 3,400mAh battery.

Honor 9i at 10,999

Coming to the Honor 9i, the device is now available for Rs 10,999, which was on sale for Rs 19,999 on regular days. The handset, which was launched last year, is getting a flat Rs 9,000 discount. One can also get up to Rs 10,800 off on exchange. As for the specifications, the Honor 9i houses a Kirin 659 octa-core chipset along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It packs a 5.90-inch display. The Honor 9i offers a single 16-megapixel rear camera and a 16-megapixel camera for shooting selfies. It is powered by a 3,340mAh battery.

Honor 9N at Rs 8,999

As for the Honor 9N, the smartphone gets a Rs 5,000 discount and is available for Rs 8,999 (3GB). Buyers can also get up to Rs 8,500 off on the exchange of an old device. On regular days, it is available with a price tag of Rs 11,999. One can also get the 4GB variant at a discounted price of Rs 10,999.

The Honor 9N comes with an octa-core Kirin 659 chipset and a 5.84-inch notched display. The panel operates images at 2280 x 1080 pixels resolution. The device comes in both 3GB and 4GB RAM variants. It offers a 13-megapixel camera and a 2-megapixel dual rear camera system, and a 16-megapixel front shooter. It is fueled by a 3,000mAh battery.

Honor 9 Lite at Rs 8,999

Customers can grab the Honor 9 Lite for Rs 8,999 (3GB), as on the regular days, the device sells at Rs 10,999. There is also a 4GB variant, available at a discounted price of Rs 10,999. One can get up to Rs 8,500 off on exchange. As for the specifications, the Honor 9 Lite packs a Kirin 659 SoC under the hood. It features a 5.65-inch full-HD+ display. The smartphone is powered by a 3,000mAh battery that is said to deliver 24 days of standby time.

Honor 7A at Rs 7,499

If you are considering the Honor 7A, buyers can get this device for Rs 7,499. One can also get up to Rs 7,350 off on the Honor 7A on exchanging an old handset. The smartphone sports a 5.7-inch 18:9 display with a 1440 x 720 pixels resolution. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 430 SoC, coupled with Adreno 505 GPU, 2GB/3GB RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage. It offers dual cameras and runs Android 8.0 Oreo atop EMUI 8.0.

Watch: Honor 7X First Impressions

Honor 7S at Rs 5,999

Lastly, the Honor 7S gets Rs 3,000 discount and is available for Rs 5,999. The smartphone features a 5.45-inch 18:9 FullView display and is powered by a quad-core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit SoC. It runs EMUI 8.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The Honor 7S offers a single 13-megapixel rear camera, assisted by a LED flash and a 5-megapixel selfie camera with LED flash. It is powered by a 3,020mAh battery.