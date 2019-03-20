comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Flipkart introduces robot-based sortation tech at facility in Bengaluru
News

Flipkart introduces robot-based sortation tech at facility in Bengaluru

News

Flipkart has introduced over 100 AGVs at its sortation facility in Soukya.

  • Published: March 20, 2019 9:54 AM IST
flipkart-stock-image

E-commerce marketplace Flipkart Tuesday said it has introduced the country’s first robot-based sortation technology, automated guided vehicles (AGVs), at its sortation facility in Bengaluru.

A Flipkart statement said the company has introduced over 100 AGVs at its sortation facility in Soukya, Bengaluru, which help sort packages by pin code, leading to an increase in process efficiency.

“The Soukya set-up involves 100 plus self-guided bots that automatically sort packages to the right customer pin codes by identifying encoded information on each package,” the statement said.

It added that the move would allow better throughput from an existing facility, removing the need for space expansion, and will enable the current manpower (allocated to the task) to be upskilled to do higher value-adding work “all at similar or lower cost”.

This is published unedited from the PTI feed.

  • Published Date: March 20, 2019 9:54 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Nokia 9 PureView to soon launch in India; HMD Global releases a teaser
News
Nokia 9 PureView to soon launch in India; HMD Global releases a teaser
Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL camera might have a faulty OIS hardware

News

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL camera might have a faulty OIS hardware

A list of issues with Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL reported by users

News

A list of issues with Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL reported by users

Vivo X27, X27 Pro with 8GB RAM, pop-up selfie cameras launched: Specifications, features

News

Vivo X27, X27 Pro with 8GB RAM, pop-up selfie cameras launched: Specifications, features

Vodafone offers Amazon Prime at 50% discount

News

Vodafone offers Amazon Prime at 50% discount

Most Popular

Skagen Falster 2 Review: A classy smartwatch that is let down by its software and battery life

Xiaomi Redmi Go First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X Pro 55-inch Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Review

Apple iPad Pro 2018 Long Term Review

Vivo Y81 goes on sale at 12PM on Flipkart

Flipkart introduces robot-based sortation tech at facility in Bengaluru

Nokia 9 PureView to soon launch in India; HMD Global releases a teaser

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL camera might have a faulty OIS hardware

A list of issues with Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL reported by users

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vivo Y81 goes on sale at 12PM on Flipkart

News

Vivo Y81 goes on sale at 12PM on Flipkart
Flipkart introduces robot-based sortation tech at facility in Bengaluru

News

Flipkart introduces robot-based sortation tech at facility in Bengaluru
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro to go on sale today

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro to go on sale today
Flipkart Budget Days sale deals on Infinix and Micromax smartphones

Deals

Flipkart Budget Days sale deals on Infinix and Micromax smartphones
Xiaomi Redmi Go First Impressions

Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go First Impressions

हिंदी समाचार

Holi धमाका: अमेजन पर 38 हजार वाला Honor view20 स्मार्टफोन फ्री में जीतने का मौका, जल्दी करें

इस दिन सस्ता मिलेगा शाओमी का Poco F1 स्मार्टफोन

शाओमी Redmi Note 7 और Note 7 Pro आज दोपहर 12 बजे बिक्री के लिए होंगे उपलब्ध

Spring Equinox 2019: गूगल ने आज बसंत विषुव पर बनाया डूडल, जानें क्या है खास

Deals of the Day: गूगल Pixel 3 से लेकर मोटोरोला One Power तक ये हैं बेस्ट स्मार्टफोन डील

News

Vivo Y81 goes on sale at 12PM on Flipkart
News
Vivo Y81 goes on sale at 12PM on Flipkart
Flipkart introduces robot-based sortation tech at facility in Bengaluru

News

Flipkart introduces robot-based sortation tech at facility in Bengaluru
Nokia 9 PureView to soon launch in India; HMD Global releases a teaser

News

Nokia 9 PureView to soon launch in India; HMD Global releases a teaser
Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL camera might have a faulty OIS hardware

News

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL camera might have a faulty OIS hardware
A list of issues with Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL reported by users

News

A list of issues with Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL reported by users