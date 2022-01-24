comscore Flipkart is now delivering grocery to over 1,800 Indian cities
Flipkart starts delivering grocery to over 1,800 Indian cities: Check details

E-commerce giant, Flipkart will now be providing Grocery delivery services in a total of 1800 Indian cities. The company released a statement claiming that the cities now include Ajmer, Amritsar, Bhu

E-commerce giant, Flipkart will now be providing Grocery delivery services in a total of 1800 Indian cities. The company released a statement claiming that the cities now include Ajmer, Amritsar, Bhuj, Bokaro, Daman & Diu, Dehradun and Kanyakumari, among others. With the inclusion of these new cities, Flipkart is now present in 23 states across the country. The platform claims that its grocery delivery service will now reach 10,000 pin codes. Flipkart claims that Indian buyers will have the option to purchase grocery products with a range of 6000 items. Also Read - iPhone 12 mini available under Rs 35,000 in India: Here’s how to get the deal

Flipkart, in a statement, announced that it has been investing in the grocery delivery business for two years. The e-commerce platform has 22 grocery fulfillment centers pan-India. These centers are spread across 25.2 Lakh sq. ft. in total. Also Read - Flipkart The Grand Gadget Days sale: Up to 80 percent discount on laptops, TWS earbuds, smartwatches, and more

Smrithi Ravichandran, Vice President – Grocery, Flipkart, said, “We are excited to expand our Grocery operations to now service consumers almost all over India. The e-grocery market continues to see increased demand as consumers from tier 2 and 3 markets will get access to high quality selection of staples and household items from reputed brands at great value. We are committed to bringing this shopping experience to consumers all over the country, as we strengthen our selection, invest in FPOs and fresh produce, and scale up our supply chain.” Also Read - Best Gaming Laptops to get during Flipkart, Amazon Republic Day sales

During the Big Billion Days event, according to Flipkart, the Grocery category on Flipkart saw customers from around 200 new cities and towns making purchases for the first time. Some of the top cities for Flipkart Grocery customers were Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, NCR, Patna, and Pune. Flipkart claims that the category saw a 2.3x growth in orders and revenue, in comparison to last year.

According to the recently launched Flipkart-Bain report titled ‘How India Shops Online 2021’, Grocery continues to see increased acceleration and will likely see this growth even post-pandemic.

Grocery delivery services had been struggling to get a hold in smaller cities and towns. However, the advent of Covid has created adoption for home delivery mechanisms even in the smallest of towns. Flipkart is competing with the likes of Amazon, Big Basket, Blinkit (formerly known as Grofers) in this category.

  • Published Date: January 24, 2022 7:28 PM IST

