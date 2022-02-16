Flipkart has announced a new Sell Back programme for customers who want to sell their used smartphones online. Notably, the buyback value will be given to the customers in the form of a Flipkart Electronics Gift Voucher. The new Flipkart programme is now live across 1,700 pin codes in cities such as Delhi, Kolkata and Patna. According to the e-commerce platform, this programme is applicable for all mobile phones, whether purchased on Flipkart or not and will be rolled out to additional categories later this year. Also Read - Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G goes on first sale in India: Specifications, pricing, sale offers

Flipkart’s Sell Back Programme announcement is followed by its acquisition of an electronics re-commerce platform called Yaantra. An IDC report reveals that every year, approximately 125 million used phones are available in India, of which only 20 million reach the market. This amounts to tremendous e-waste and needs to be solved for, on priority. Flipkart will allow users to sell these devices and purchase any other product with the earnings. Also Read - India is the fastest growing market for second-hand smartphones: ICEA

The programme is live and available in the Flipkart app at the bottom bar. To use this service now, all you need to do is open the Flipkart app on your smartphone and tap on the “Sell back” option placed at the bottom bar. Customers can get the full value of the concerned phone by answering three questions. After this, a Flipkart executive will be assigned to pick up the handset within 48 hours. Onec the verification is done, a Flipkart Electronic Gift Voucher will be issued to the buyer within hours. This voucher can be used to buy anything on the platform. Also Read - iPhone 12 mini discount: Here's how to grab the iPhone under Rs 30,000

Speaking about the launch, Prakash Sikaria, Senior Vice President and Head of Flipkart’s Growth Charter, said, “As people continue to upgrade their devices, there is a growing market for reselling devices that is highly unorganised and difficult to navigate. With Flipkart’s Sell Back Programme, we aim to help organise this market. As the Indian consumer electronics industry witnesses rapid growth, this programme will further our efforts towards reducing the generation of e-waste – which is a crucial step in creating a sustainable economy.”