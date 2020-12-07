E-commerce platform Flipkart is holding its Mobile Bonanza sale where it’s offering some of the best prices on smartphones like the iPhone SE (2020), the Asus ROG Phone 3 and even the Mi 10T. The top brands are offering their smartphones at discounted prices during the three days and brands like Xiaomi, Samsung, Poco, Oppo, Realme, Asus, Apple are participating. Also Read - Flipkart Black Friday sale: 5 best smartphone deals you must consider

Not only do you get discounts on the phone but you also receive exciting exchange offers and EMI options. Also Read - Flipkart Black Friday Sale is an endless list of asterisks with no real savings

People who have HDFC Bank credit cards will get a flat discount of Rs 1,750 on the asking price of the smartphones. The offer is available only on select mobiles. The top offers that are running on the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza are on the Xiaomi Mi 10T, Samsung Galaxy F41, ASUS ROG Phone 3 and the Moto Razr (4G version). Also Read - Toshiba Ultimate 4K TV Review (50U5050)

Buyers having ICICI Bank cards, Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Cards and Bank of Baroda Mastercard debit can also avail some exciting offers and discounts during the Bonanza sale.

Mi 10T

The much sought after Mi 10T which is a competitor to the OnePlus 8T in that price segment is available at a discounted price of Rs 30,999 during the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale. The smartphone although has been listed at Rs 35,999, buyers using ICICI cards can avail a discount of Rs 3,000 and can also exchange an old phone for Rs 2,000 discount. Buyers can also avail 5 percent cashback on Axis Bank Credit Cards with a chance to avail Rs 100 off on Bank of Baroda Mastercard debit cards.

iPhone SE (2020)

The iPhone SE (2020) comes in at Rs 39,999 online but can be bought during the Bonanza sale at just Rs 32,999. This package also included the power adapter and the EarPods in the box. This is a Rs 7,000 discount on the iPhone SE which looks like a good deal.

Asus ROG Phone 3

The Asus ROG Phone 3 is a favorite among mobile gamers and the phone is available at a discounted price of Rs 44,999 during the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale. The phone debuted in India at a retail price of Rs 49,999 for the 8GB RAM variant. The higher specced 12GB RAM variant is being sold for Rs 47,999 which is Rs 2,000 lesser than its current retail price.

Samsung Galaxy F41

The first smartphone in the Samsung Galaxy F series, the Galaxy F41, is also available at a discounted price of Rs 15,499 which is Rs 4,500 lesser than its sticker price of Rs 19,999 in India. Buyers can also avail offers on the exchange plan that Samsung has on the F series. Samsung Galaxy F41 buyers can also opt for Flipkart’s Smart Upgrade Plan, with which they can buy the phone for Rs 4,650 less with a promise to upgrade to the next generation of the Galaxy F41.