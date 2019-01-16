Flipkart Mobiles Republic Day 2019 Sneak Peek: Deals on Poco F1, Oppo F9 Pro, Galaxy S8 and more

While Amazon India is all set to give a tough competition to its rivals with its annual shopping carnival, called Great Indian Sale, Flipkart is also hosting its annual Republic Day Sale. The e-commerce giant is offering deals on smartphones, laptops, cameras, TVs and clothing as well. While the sale is officially set to kick start from January 20 to 22, 2019, Flipkart has given a sneak peek into the offers expected during the sale.

SBI credit card holders will get an instant discount of 10 percent. Customers can also get up to 70 percent of Buyback value and complete mobile protection from Rs 70. One can get 20 percent extra off on an exchange. Additionally, Flipkart Plus members will get one-day early access to the sale, starting from January 19 at 8 PM.

Here’s a sneak peek into the best deals on smartphones

Under the Blockbuster deals, the e-commerce giant will be offering Xiaomi’s Poco F1 for Rs 18,999 for the 6GB RAM/64GB storage, Rs 21,999 for the 6GB/128GB configuration and Rs 25,999 for the 8GB/256GB configuration. The standard variant originally comes with a price tag of Rs 19,999. Additionally, the company is offering an extra discount on the same smartphone on pre-ordering it. The Motorola One Power will also be on the sale, which will available for as low as Rs 13,999. There is also the Oppo F9, for which the price is not mentioned, but says, “coming at a never-before price.” The deal on this smartphone will be unveiled on January 16.

The newly launched Honor 10 Lite will also be on sale, but from January 20, 2019. It will be available for Rs 13,999. The variant is not mentioned, but the company could offer the 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant for the same price. If customers want to buy the Realme 2 Pro at an affordable price, then it will be available for Rs 12,999. Flipkart hasn’t mentioned the variant of the handset. There are Realme C1 and Realme 2 as well, priced at Rs 6,999 and Rs 9,499 respectively. As for the Samsung devices, the Galaxy S8 will be on sale for Rs 30,990 and the Galaxy ON6 for Rs 9,990 for the 4GB/64GB configuration. ‘No cost EMI’ is also available on the last phone.

Flipkart is also offering discounts on three Infinix devices under its ‘Deal Parade’ section. The Infinix Smart 2 will cost Rs 4,999, Infinix Hot S3X for Rs 8,999 and the Infinix Note 5 for Rs 7,999. Other deals are on the budget Lenovo A5, priced at Rs 5,999 and the Moto Z2 Play, costing Rs 9,999.

While the other deals don’t seem to be much fruitful, the 6GB RAM variant of the Moto X4 is priced well. It will be available for Rs 12,999. The device originally cost Rs 24,999 on Flipkart. The newly launched Asus Max M2 will cost 9,499 and the Lenovo K9 for Rs 7,999. Sony fans will be able to purchase the Xperia R1 Dual for Rs 6,990. If you are considering to purchase an iPhone, Flipkart is promising great offers on the latest Apple devices in the coming days, details of which are yet to be disclosed.

Watch: Oppo F9 Pro First Look

While the platform has not revealed the price of the Oppo F9, the price label of its bigger sibling Oppo F9 Pro is mentioned. It will be available for Rs 21,990. One can also get an extra Rs 3,000 discount on an exchange of an old smartphone. Flipkart is also offering discounts on Vivo V11 and Vivo V11 Pro under the ‘Glorious Exchange offers’ section, priced at Rs 20,990 and Rs 25,990, respectively. There is also an LG smartphone, named LG Q Stylus+, that will be available at a discounted price of Rs 16,999. You can get an extra Rs 4,000 off on exchange.

Furthermore, Flipkart will also be offering discounts on other flagship and budget devices, details of which will be revealed tomorrow. It will also be awarding separate deals on Nokia phones tomorrow. Deals on Redmi 6 and Honor phones will be uncovered soon. Apart from smartphones, the site is also offering deals on several tablets, including Lenovo Tab 4 8 (16GB), Microsoft Surface Go, Alcatel POP4, Alcatel A3 10 (16GB), Samsung Galaxy Tab A and on 6th-gen iPad.