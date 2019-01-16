comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Flipkart Mobiles Republic Day 2019 Sneak Peek: Deals on Poco F1, Oppo F9 Pro, Galaxy S8 and more
News

Flipkart Mobiles Republic Day 2019 Sneak Peek: Deals on Poco F1, Oppo F9 Pro, Galaxy S8 and more

News

While the sale is official set to kick start from January 20 to 22, 2019, Flipkart has given a sneak peek into the offers expected during the sale.

  • Published: January 16, 2019 11:21 AM IST
Flipkart

While Amazon India is all set to give a tough competition to its rivals with its annual shopping carnival, called Great Indian Sale, Flipkart is also hosting its annual Republic Day Sale. The e-commerce giant is offering deals on smartphones, laptops, cameras, TVs and clothing as well. While the sale is officially set to kick start from January 20 to 22, 2019, Flipkart has given a sneak peek into the offers expected during the sale.

SBI credit card holders will get an instant discount of 10 percent. Customers can also get up to 70 percent of Buyback value and complete mobile protection from Rs 70. One can get 20 percent extra off on an exchange. Additionally, Flipkart Plus members will get one-day early access to the sale, starting from January 19 at 8 PM.

Here’s a sneak peek into the best deals on smartphones

Under the Blockbuster deals, the e-commerce giant will be offering Xiaomi’s Poco F1 for Rs 18,999 for the 6GB RAM/64GB storage, Rs 21,999 for the 6GB/128GB configuration and Rs 25,999 for the 8GB/256GB configuration. The standard variant originally comes with a price tag of Rs 19,999. Additionally, the company is offering an extra discount on the same smartphone on pre-ordering it. The Motorola One Power will also be on the sale, which will available for as low as Rs 13,999. There is also the Oppo F9, for which the price is not mentioned, but says, “coming at a never-before price.” The deal on this smartphone will be unveiled on January 16.

The newly launched Honor 10 Lite will also be on sale, but from January 20, 2019. It will be available for Rs 13,999. The variant is not mentioned, but the company could offer the 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant for the same price. If customers want to buy the Realme 2 Pro at an affordable price, then it will be available for Rs 12,999. Flipkart hasn’t mentioned the variant of the handset. There are Realme C1 and Realme 2 as well, priced at Rs 6,999 and Rs 9,499 respectively. As for the Samsung devices, the Galaxy S8 will be on sale for Rs 30,990 and the Galaxy ON6 for Rs 9,990 for the 4GB/64GB configuration. ‘No cost EMI’ is also available on the last phone.

Samsung Galaxy S8 review: A combination of beauty, beast and near-perfection!

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy S8 review: A combination of beauty, beast and near-perfection!

Flipkart is also offering discounts on three Infinix devices under its ‘Deal Parade’ section. The Infinix Smart 2 will cost Rs 4,999, Infinix Hot S3X for Rs 8,999 and the Infinix Note 5 for Rs 7,999. Other deals are on the budget Lenovo A5, priced at Rs 5,999 and the Moto Z2 Play, costing Rs 9,999.

While the other deals don’t seem to be much fruitful, the 6GB RAM variant of the Moto X4 is priced well. It will be available for Rs 12,999. The device originally cost Rs 24,999 on Flipkart. The newly launched Asus Max M2 will cost 9,499 and the Lenovo K9 for Rs 7,999. Sony fans will be able to purchase the Xperia R1 Dual for Rs 6,990. If you are considering to purchase an iPhone, Flipkart is promising great offers on the latest Apple devices in the coming days, details of which are yet to be disclosed.

Watch: Oppo F9 Pro First Look

While the platform has not revealed the price of the Oppo F9, the price label of its bigger sibling Oppo F9 Pro is mentioned. It will be available for Rs 21,990. One can also get an extra Rs 3,000 discount on an exchange of an old smartphone. Flipkart is also offering discounts on Vivo V11 and Vivo V11 Pro under the ‘Glorious Exchange offers’ section, priced at Rs 20,990 and Rs 25,990, respectively. There is also an LG smartphone, named LG Q Stylus+, that will be available at a discounted price of Rs 16,999. You can get an extra Rs 4,000 off on exchange.

Furthermore, Flipkart will also be offering discounts on other flagship and budget devices, details of which will be revealed tomorrow. It will also be awarding separate deals on Nokia phones tomorrow. Deals on Redmi 6 and Honor phones will be uncovered soon. Apart from smartphones, the site is also offering deals on several tablets, including Lenovo Tab 4 8 (16GB), Microsoft Surface Go, Alcatel POP4, Alcatel A3 10 (16GB), Samsung Galaxy Tab A and on 6th-gen iPad.

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy S8

Samsung Galaxy S8

5

49990

Android 7.0 Nougat with TouchWiz UI
Samsung's 64-bit Exynos 8895 SoC
12 MP with f/1.7 aperture
Oppo F9

Oppo F9

19990

Android 8.1 Oreo
MediaTek Helio P60
16MP + 2MP
Realme 2

Realme 2

5

8990

Android 8.1 Oreo-based ColorOS 5.1
Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC
12MP + 2MP
Motorola One Power

Motorola One Power

15999

Android 8.1 Oreo
Snapdragon 636 octa-core SoC
16MP + 5MP
Realme 2 Pro

Realme 2 Pro

5

13990

Android 8.1 Oreo OS
Snapdragon 660 octa-core SoC
16MP + 2MP
Vivo V11

Vivo V11

5

20990

Android 8.1 Oreo
Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa core SoC
12MP + 5MP
Honor 10 Lite

Honor 10 Lite

13999

Android Pie
Kirin 710 octa-core
Dual - 13MP + 2MP
  • Published Date: January 16, 2019 11:21 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G version likely to launch on February 24
thumb-img
News
Meizu 16T (Turbo) gaming smartphone with Snapdragon 855 in the works: Meizu CEO
thumb-img
News
Apple Smart Battery Cases for iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR with Qi Wireless charging support launched
thumb-img
News
Sony MWC 2019 invites are going out, may launch Xperia XZ4

Most Popular

Honor 10 Lite Review

Micromax Infinity N12 Review

Microsoft Surface Go Review

Huawei Y9 (2019) Hands-on and First Impressions

Honor 10 Lite Hands-On and First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G version likely to launch on February 24

Samsung Galaxy A90 colors, storage variants leaked online

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 to get the Night scene mode from Mi MIX 3 in a new update

Global smartphone market to shrink in 2019

Nokia to cut jobs, says slow 5G progress not cause for layoffs

CES 2019 guide: Event schedule, timings and what to expect

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nokia to cut jobs, says slow 5G progress not cause for layoffs

News

Nokia to cut jobs, says slow 5G progress not cause for layoffs
Flipkart Mobiles Republic Day 2019 Sneak Peek: Deals on Poco F1, Oppo F9 Pro, Galaxy S8 and more

News

Flipkart Mobiles Republic Day 2019 Sneak Peek: Deals on Poco F1, Oppo F9 Pro, Galaxy S8 and more
Smartphone deals of the day

Deals

Smartphone deals of the day
Nokia 3.1 Plus starts receiving January 2019 Android Security update

News

Nokia 3.1 Plus starts receiving January 2019 Android Security update
Honor 10 Lite Review

Review

Honor 10 Lite Review

हिंदी समाचार

एयरटेल ने अंडमान और निकोबार में शुरू की 4G सर्विस

वनप्लस 5 और 5T को मिली नई ओपन Beta अपडेट, शामिल किए गए हैं कई नए फीचर्स और सुधार

सैमसंग Galaxy S10+ को गीकबेंच पर मिला अच्छा स्कोर, जानें क्या होंगी स्पेसिफिकेशंस

BSNL का 299 रुपये ब्रॉडबैंड प्लान देगा 1.5GB डाटा हर दिन, जानें सभी फायदें

प्ले स्टोर से गूगल हटाएगी गलत तरीके से कॉल लॉग और SMS का एक्सेस मांगने वाली ऐप्स

News

Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G version likely to launch on February 24
News
Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G version likely to launch on February 24
Samsung Galaxy A90 colors, storage variants leaked online

News

Samsung Galaxy A90 colors, storage variants leaked online
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 to get the Night scene mode from Mi MIX 3 in a new update

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 to get the Night scene mode from Mi MIX 3 in a new update
Global smartphone market to shrink in 2019

News

Global smartphone market to shrink in 2019
Nokia to cut jobs, says slow 5G progress not cause for layoffs

News

Nokia to cut jobs, says slow 5G progress not cause for layoffs