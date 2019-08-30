comscore Flipkart announces plans to end single-use plastic by 2021
Flipkart outlines plans to end single-use plastic in packaging by 2021

Flipkart has announced new measures to eliminate the use of single-use plastic in packaging by 2021. Here is all you need to know.

  Published: August 30, 2019 11:34 AM IST
Flipkart

India’s leading e-commerce giant, Flipkart announced its plans to eliminate single-use plastic in packaging. As of August 1, 2019, Flipkart has managed to achieve 25 percent reduction in single-use plastic. It is possible using a number of initiatives across the packaging value chain. Flipkart is also looking to move towards a 100 percent recycled plastic consumption by March 2021.

Flipkart announcement detailed

As part of Flipkart’s long-term sustainability initiatives, the company is working on several initiatives. This includes the introduction of eco-friendly paper shreds, and replacing poly pouches with recycled paper bags. The company is also replacing bubble wraps and airbags with carton waste shredded material.

“Flipkart also made a commitment to eliminate single-use plastic in packaging and move towards a 100 percent recycled plastic consumption in its own supply chain by March 2021. We are working on various initiatives including the introduction of eco-friendly paper shreds, replacing poly pouches with recycled paper bags, replacing bubble wraps and airbags with carton waste shredded material and ‘2 Ply’ roll to name a few,” it said in a statement.

“Under this commitment, Flipkart has also filed for the EPR (Extended producer responsibility) and is targeting 30 per cent collection back in first year to begin with. Flipkart also committed to maximize the Recycled content in single-use plastic to boost the recycling ecosystem and reduce virgin plastic consumption,” it added.

Other measures taken by Flipkart

Over the course of the next year, customers can expect to see more measures to cut down on plastic. This includes “eComm ready packaging” from brands and recycled paper bags for packaging, it said.

“Creating alternatives for single-use plastic packaging is one of the significant steps,” Kalyan Krishnamurthy, Group CEO, Flipkart said. It will help the company towards creating a sustainable ecosystem.  “Our long-term vision is to eliminate the use of plastic and maximize the use of recycled and renewable materials,” he added.

With inputs from IANS.

  Published Date: August 30, 2019 11:34 AM IST

