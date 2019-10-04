comscore Flipkart registers 50 percent growth in new customers
  • Home
  • News
  • Flipkart registers 50% growth in new customers during Big Billion Days sale
News

Flipkart registers 50% growth in new customers during Big Billion Days sale

News

Flipkart says Apple Watch earned a month's business in the first six minutes of the Big Billion Days sale. The Indian e-commerce giant clocked 70 billion views in the six days of sale.

  • Published: October 4, 2019 8:00 PM IST
Flipkart

Aiming to bring the next 200 million consumers to the e-commerce fold, Flipkart on Friday said that “The Big Billion Days” sale witnessed almost 50 percent growth in the number of new customers compared to last year, with 70 billion views in six days of the sale that began on September 29. The Walmart-owned Indian e-commerce giant confirmed that more than 50 per cent of Flipkart Plus shoppers were from smaller cities and towns. The sales from tier 3 cities registered a year-over-year growth of 100 percent.

“We take immense pride in making e-commerce more inclusive through the introduction of some top categories which during this festive season, have been able to cater to the needs of Tier 2 markets and beyond,” Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO of Flipkart Group, said in a statement.

Flipkart announced that nearly 50 percent of top sellers witnessed 3X growth and over 40 percent of transacting sellers during the sale were from Tier 2 and beyond towns. “Among multi-platform e-commerce sellers, the wallet share seen on Flipkart by sellers was 70 percent, while for fashion and home, our wallet share has hit as high as 80 percent,” said Flipkart.

Electronics category sees 10% overall growth on Flipkart during Big Billion Days sale

Also Read

Electronics category sees 10% overall growth on Flipkart during Big Billion Days sale

Fashion saw big growth in terms of segment wise sale but the mobile category registered the biggest festive season till date. The company revealed that brands achieved more than 2X growth over the last year’s sale. “More than 20 models sold over 100K units each during the sale, which is a first for any event. At the start of early access, there was a 1.5X spike in users, which reflects an eager anticipation for mobiles,” the e-commerce platform announced.

Flipkart says there was 2.5X increase in adoption of product exchange in mobile phone purchases during the sale. The Electronics category witnessed an overall growth of 50 percent in new customers as 34 electronic accessories were sold every second during early access. “Apple Watches earned over a month’s of their India business in the first six minutes of The Big Billion Days sale, said Flipkart.

In the large appliances category, one in two TVs, one in three washing machines, one in five refrigerators and one in five ACs bought in India during these six days were bought on Flipkart. Ten TVs were sold per second in the first hour of the sale. “The Big Billion Days has also brought our entire ecosystem together from our seller partners to artisans, weavers and consumers who were all able to spread festive cheers across categories,” said Krishnamurthy.

Xiaomi sold over 1.5 million devices during the first few hours of festive sale

Also Read

Xiaomi sold over 1.5 million devices during the first few hours of festive sale

September 30 was the single largest day for commerce in the country as Flipkart emerged as the destination for large appliances with 2X growth on Day 1. The share of transactions via Flipkart’s credit options increased 70 percent. “Artisans and weaver partners through “Flipkart Samarth” programme witnessed over 100 percent growth in sales while over 40 per cent of transacting sellers were from Tier 2 and beyond,” said the company.

(Written with IANS inputs)

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: October 4, 2019 8:00 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Flipkart registers 50 percent growth in new customers
News
Flipkart registers 50 percent growth in new customers
PUBG Mobile introducing BRDM-2 amphibious vehicle

Gaming

PUBG Mobile introducing BRDM-2 amphibious vehicle

Google finds a serious flaw in Android affecting Pixel and Samsung

News

Google finds a serious flaw in Android affecting Pixel and Samsung

Google Pixel 4 leak hints at dual exposure camera control

News

Google Pixel 4 leak hints at dual exposure camera control

This case will turn your iPhone into a dual-SIM smartphone

News

This case will turn your iPhone into a dual-SIM smartphone

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy M30s Review

Google Nest Hub Review

OnePlus 7T Review

Tile Mate Review

Asus ROG Phone 2 Review

Flipkart registers 50 percent growth in new customers

Google finds a serious flaw in Android affecting Pixel and Samsung

Google Pixel 4 leak hints at dual exposure camera control

This case will turn your iPhone into a dual-SIM smartphone

Rs 1.65 lakh Samsung Galaxy Fold sold out in India

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Related Topics

Related Stories

Flipkart registers 50 percent growth in new customers

News

Flipkart registers 50 percent growth in new customers
Samsung Galaxy M30s Review

Review

Samsung Galaxy M30s Review
Electronics category sees 10% overall growth on Flipkart during Big Billion Days sale

News

Electronics category sees 10% overall growth on Flipkart during Big Billion Days sale
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Check out top deals on last day

Deals

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Check out top deals on last day
Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Deals on Realme 5, Samsung S9 and more

Deals

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Deals on Realme 5, Samsung S9 and more

हिंदी समाचार

ViewSonic ने भारत में 32 इंच वाला कर्व मॉनीटर, कीमत 49,000 रुपये

WhatsApp Disappearing Messages Feature : व्हाट्सएप नए फीचर पर कर रहा है काम, थोड़े समय बाद खुद डिलीट हो जाएंगे मैसेज

Paytm Maha Cashback Carnival: ये 3 हैं बेस्ट डील्स

Realme X2 Pro स्मार्टफोन में दिया जाएगा 50W SuperVOOC चार्ज सपोर्ट

Detel ने भारत में 32 इंच HD LED TV को 6999 रुपये की कीमत में किया लॉन्च

News

Flipkart registers 50 percent growth in new customers
News
Flipkart registers 50 percent growth in new customers
Google finds a serious flaw in Android affecting Pixel and Samsung

News

Google finds a serious flaw in Android affecting Pixel and Samsung
Google Pixel 4 leak hints at dual exposure camera control

News

Google Pixel 4 leak hints at dual exposure camera control
This case will turn your iPhone into a dual-SIM smartphone

News

This case will turn your iPhone into a dual-SIM smartphone
Rs 1.65 lakh Samsung Galaxy Fold sold out in India

News

Rs 1.65 lakh Samsung Galaxy Fold sold out in India