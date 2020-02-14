comscore Flipkart Sale: Check out the best deals this year | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Flipkart Sale: Check out the best deals on iPhone 11, Realme X2 Pro, Galaxy S9 Plus and more
News

Flipkart Sale: Check out the best deals on iPhone 11, Realme X2 Pro, Galaxy S9 Plus and more

News

Flipkart is offering crazy deals on smartphones like the Realme X2 Pro, iPhone 11 series and more during its Fliopkart Mobile Bonanza sale.

  • Published: February 14, 2020 11:17 AM IST
Apple iPhone 11 Pro Review (5)

Flipkart is going to begin its Mobile Bonanza Sale on February 17 and will bring some great deals and offers on smartphones. The offers will be valid until February 21, which is the last day of the sale. Apart from the low prices, Flipkart will be offering 10 percent instant discount on both Axis Bank credit and debit cards.

Related Stories


There are plenty of mobile phones on discount and here are some of the best deals you should check out. These include offers on great mid-range phones like the Galaxy A50 and flagships like the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus, Realme X2 Pro and the Redmi K20 series. Beware, some of these may make you want to spend lesser on Valentine’s day and save up!

Watch: Realme X2 vs Poco X2: Comparison

Samsung Galaxy S9, S9 Plus

Samsung’s flagships from two years ago aren’t the most specced out phone right now but for the price of Rs 22,999 and Rs 27,999, make a killer deal. The Flipkart Sale offers users these low prices on the two phones. The Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus features a 6.2-inch AMOLED screen. There is also a 12-megapixel camera along with Samsung’s Exynos 9810, 6GB RAM and a 3,500mAh battery. The Samsung Galaxy S9 features a 5.8-inch screen, the same camera, processor and 4GB RAM. There is, however, a smaller 3,000mAh battery.

iPhone XS

The 64GB iPhone XS is available for a price of Rs 54,999 during the Flipkart sale. The phone was originally launched at Rs 89,999. Further, the phone is available with no-cost EMI starting at Rs 9,167/month. The iPhone XS features a 5.8-inch Super Retina OLED display along with Apple’s A12 Bionic chipset. The phone has a 12-megapixel dual rear camera and a 7-megapixel front camera with FaceID.

Realme X2 Pro

The Realme X2 Pro is the brand’s first flagship smartphone and features specifications like a 64-megapixel quad-camera setup, 50W fast charging, a Snapdragon 855+ SoC and more. The phone is on offer for Rs 27,999 instead of the Rs 29,999 launch price during the Flipkart sale. Further, the smartphone also comes with an exchange offer that will give you Rs 2,000 extra off on exchanging your older phone.

Oppo Reno 10X Zoom

Oppo recent flagship, the Reno 10X zoom is available for a price of Rs 26,990 during the Flipkart sale instead of the launch price of Rs 41,990. The phone features a 6.6-inch AMOLED screen and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. It comes with a 48-megapixel main camera sensor along with 13-megapixel 5x optical zoom and 8-megapixel ultrawide lens. There is a 16-megapixel pop-up camera on the front.

Samsung A50

The Samsung A50 smartphone is available for Rs 12,999 instead of the launch price of Rs 21,000. during the Flipkart sale The phone features a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen along with Samsung’s Exynos 9610, up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. It features a 25-megapixel main camera along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

Realme C3 sale in India today via Flipkart: Price, offers, sale details and more

Also Read

Realme C3 sale in India today via Flipkart: Price, offers, sale details and more

Flipkart sale: Other deals

The Google Pixel 3A is available for Rs 27,999 instead of its launch price of Rs 39,999. during the Flipkart sale. The phone features stock Google Android 10 OS and comes with a 5.6-inch screen, a Snapdragon 670 SoC, 4GB RAM and a 3,000mAh battery. The iPhone 11 series will be available starting from Rs 64,900. While there is no significant discount upfront, the phones will be available with no-cost EMI starting from Rs 10,817/month.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: February 14, 2020 11:17 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy S9+

Samsung Galaxy S9+

64900

Android 8.0 Oreo
Samsung Exynos 9810 octa-core SoC
Super Speed Dual Pixel 12 MP OIS (F1.5/F2.4) + 12 MP OIS (F2.4)
Google Pixel 3a

Google Pixel 3a

39999

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
12MP
Oppo Reno 10X Zoom

Oppo Reno 10X Zoom

39990

Android 9 Pie
Snapdragon 855 SoC
48MP + 8MP +13MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Kingdom Come: Deliverance is now free on Epic Games Store
Gaming
Kingdom Come: Deliverance is now free on Epic Games Store
Realme X50 Pro 5G will support 65W SuperDart fast charging tech

News

Realme X50 Pro 5G will support 65W SuperDart fast charging tech

OnePlus 8 spotted on Geekbench

News

OnePlus 8 spotted on Geekbench

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella to visit India on February 24

News

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella to visit India on February 24

Apple launches 'Swift Playgrounds' app for Mac

News

Apple launches 'Swift Playgrounds' app for Mac

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Review

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite First Impressions

HyperX Alloy Origins Gaming Keyboard Review

OnePlus Concept One First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A51 Review

Realme X50 Pro 5G will support 65W SuperDart fast charging tech

OnePlus 8 spotted on Geekbench

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella to visit India on February 24

Apple launches 'Swift Playgrounds' app for Mac

Oppo Reno 3 Pro India launch set for March 2: All you need to know

How Mint Keyboard differs from Gboard and Switkey

Poco X2 vs Realme X2 Camera Comparison

How remote access has changed the way we work

Realme X2 vs Poco X2: Comparison

BGR India Giveaway

Related Topics

Related Stories

Flipkart Sale: Check out the best deals this year

News

Flipkart Sale: Check out the best deals this year
List of WiFi Calling Smartphones on Jio and Airtel

Top Products

List of WiFi Calling Smartphones on Jio and Airtel
Apple iPhone 11 Pro gets first discount in India

News

Apple iPhone 11 Pro gets first discount in India
AnTuTu's Top 10 most powerful smartphones of January 2020 list is out

News

AnTuTu's Top 10 most powerful smartphones of January 2020 list is out
Realme Days sale: Deals on Realme X2 Pro, Realme 5 Pro and more

Deals

Realme Days sale: Deals on Realme X2 Pro, Realme 5 Pro and more

हिंदी समाचार

Realme X50 Pro 5G स्मार्टफोन 65W SuperDart चार्ज टेक्नोलॉजी के साथ होगा लॉन्च

iQoo 3 स्मार्टफोन भारत में Snapdragon 865 SoC के साथ होगा लॉन्च, कंपनी ने किया कंफर्म

Oppo Reno 3 Pro को भारत में 2 मार्च को होगा लॉन्च, जानें फीचर्स और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

4G डाउनलोड स्पीड के मामले में रिलायंस जियो (Reliance Jio) नंबर वन, अपलोड स्पीड में वोडाफोन (Vodafone) ने मारी बाजी

Realme X50 Pro 5G स्मार्टफोन 24 फरवरी को होगा ग्लोबली लॉन्च

News

Realme X50 Pro 5G will support 65W SuperDart fast charging tech
News
Realme X50 Pro 5G will support 65W SuperDart fast charging tech
OnePlus 8 spotted on Geekbench

News

OnePlus 8 spotted on Geekbench
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella to visit India on February 24

News

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella to visit India on February 24
Apple launches 'Swift Playgrounds' app for Mac

News

Apple launches 'Swift Playgrounds' app for Mac
Oppo Reno 3 Pro India launch set for March 2: All you need to know

News

Oppo Reno 3 Pro India launch set for March 2: All you need to know