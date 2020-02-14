Flipkart Sale: Check out the best deals this year

Flipkart is going to begin its Mobile Bonanza Sale on February 17 and will bring some great deals and offers on smartphones. The offers will be valid until February 21, which is the last day of the sale. Apart from the low prices, Flipkart will be offering 10 percent instant discount on both Axis Bank credit and debit cards.

There are plenty of mobile phones on discount and here are some of the best deals you should check out. These include offers on great mid-range phones like the Galaxy A50 and flagships like the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus, Realme X2 Pro and the Redmi K20 series. Beware, some of these may make you want to spend lesser on Valentine’s day and save up!

Watch: Realme X2 vs Poco X2: Comparison

Samsung Galaxy S9, S9 Plus

Samsung’s flagships from two years ago aren’t the most specced out phone right now but for the price of Rs 22,999 and Rs 27,999, make a killer deal. The Flipkart Sale offers users these low prices on the two phones. The Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus features a 6.2-inch AMOLED screen. There is also a 12-megapixel camera along with Samsung’s Exynos 9810, 6GB RAM and a 3,500mAh battery. The Samsung Galaxy S9 features a 5.8-inch screen, the same camera, processor and 4GB RAM. There is, however, a smaller 3,000mAh battery.

iPhone XS

The 64GB iPhone XS is available for a price of Rs 54,999 during the Flipkart sale. The phone was originally launched at Rs 89,999. Further, the phone is available with no-cost EMI starting at Rs 9,167/month. The iPhone XS features a 5.8-inch Super Retina OLED display along with Apple’s A12 Bionic chipset. The phone has a 12-megapixel dual rear camera and a 7-megapixel front camera with FaceID.

Realme X2 Pro

The Realme X2 Pro is the brand’s first flagship smartphone and features specifications like a 64-megapixel quad-camera setup, 50W fast charging, a Snapdragon 855+ SoC and more. The phone is on offer for Rs 27,999 instead of the Rs 29,999 launch price during the Flipkart sale. Further, the smartphone also comes with an exchange offer that will give you Rs 2,000 extra off on exchanging your older phone.

Oppo Reno 10X Zoom

Oppo recent flagship, the Reno 10X zoom is available for a price of Rs 26,990 during the Flipkart sale instead of the launch price of Rs 41,990. The phone features a 6.6-inch AMOLED screen and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. It comes with a 48-megapixel main camera sensor along with 13-megapixel 5x optical zoom and 8-megapixel ultrawide lens. There is a 16-megapixel pop-up camera on the front.

Samsung A50

The Samsung A50 smartphone is available for Rs 12,999 instead of the launch price of Rs 21,000. during the Flipkart sale The phone features a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen along with Samsung’s Exynos 9610, up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. It features a 25-megapixel main camera along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

Flipkart sale: Other deals

The Google Pixel 3A is available for Rs 27,999 instead of its launch price of Rs 39,999. during the Flipkart sale. The phone features stock Google Android 10 OS and comes with a 5.6-inch screen, a Snapdragon 670 SoC, 4GB RAM and a 3,000mAh battery. The iPhone 11 series will be available starting from Rs 64,900. While there is no significant discount upfront, the phones will be available with no-cost EMI starting from Rs 10,817/month.