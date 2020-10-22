comscore Flipkart starts Dussehra Specials sale: Checkout big deals
  • Flipkart starts Dussehra Specials sale: Big deals on Realme C3, iPhone 11 Pro, Poco M2, Redmi 8A and more
Flipkart starts Dussehra Specials sale: Big deals on Realme C3, iPhone 11 Pro, Poco M2, Redmi 8A and more

Flipkart has listed select deals on the dedicated mobile page. Consumers looking for an affordable smartphone under Rs 10,000 can opt for Realme C3 and Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual.

  Published: October 22, 2020 3:03 PM IST
After the Big Billion Days sale, Flipkart has now started its Dussehra Specials sale today. A week-long sale right after the Big Billion Days sale will continue through October 22 to October 28. These back-to-back sales is good for consumers looking to get great deals on smartphones with no-cost EMI options, exchange discounts, and more. Also Read - Realme Buds Wireless Pro review: Best under Rs 5,000?

To start off, Flipkart has listed select deals on the dedicated mobile page. Consumers looking for an affordable smartphone under Rs 10,000 can opt for Realme C3 and Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual. The Realme C3 budget smartphone from the Chinese company has been listed by Flipkart with Rs 1,000. So the base model with 3GB RAM will retail for Rs 7,999 instead of Rs 8,999. Also, the 4GB model will cost you Rs 8,999. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Watch Color Sports Edition with GPS and SpO2 launched in China

Xiaomi’s Redmi 8A Dual is another such offering from Flipkart under Rs 10,000. In fact, it is way lesser than that. Consumers will readily avail Rs 500 discount on 2GB model at Rs 6,999. The regular price of the device starts from 7,499 in India.

Coming to the Poco M2, the company has reduced the price to Rs 9,999. The regular sale price of Rs 10,999 has now come down to Rs 10,499. At places, the e-commerce website has written it as Rs 9,999, but unfortunately for now, it isn’t reflecting on the listing page.

If you’re looking at a premium model, then the offer is listed on iPhone 11 Pro model as well. Flipkart is offering the 64GB storage variant of the iPhone 11 Pro at Rs. 79,999 as a part of its Dussehra Specials sale. It is also offering no-cost EMI options on the device.

Similarly, the premium flagship of Samsung, the Samsung Galaxy S20+, ha also been listed at Rs 49,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option with a no-cost EMI option. Additionally, the e-commerce giant has partnered with Kotak Mahindra Bank and HSBC Bank to offer 10 percent instant discount for this Dusshera Specials sale.

