comscore Flipkart smartphone orders open; Best 5 devices | BGR India
News

Flipkart starts taking orders for smartphones: Here are five best smartphones

News

Considering that not all devices are available on Flipkart, we went through the entire list to select the best five devices. Here are five devices that are worth buying during the lockdown.

  • Published: April 19, 2020 10:21 AM IST
Flipkart

E-commerce giant Flipkart has just opened up its platform to take new smartphone orders. This change comes just days after the government of India relaxed some rules around the nation-wide lockdown to combat coronavirus. As per the new rules, e-commerce giants and courier services can function without any restrictions. According to the information available online, the company will start delivering smartphone orders from April 20, 2020. If you are in need of a smartphone, you can head to Flipkart to check out smartphones of your choice. It is possible that the device of your choice may not yet be available. Let’s check out the details here. Also Read - Lockdown 2.0: Amazon, Flipkart, E-commerce services allowed to operate in non-hotspot areas

Beyond the availability, it is possible that the device may be on sale in limited quantity. The device sellers may also take somewhat longer to deliver the device considering the lockdown situation. Considering that not all devices are available on Flipkart, we went through the entire list to select the best five devices. Here are five devices that are worth buying on Flipkart during the lockdown. Also Read - Flipkart and Uber team up to deliver essential items to consumers

Watch: Realme 6 Pro Camera Review

Top five smartphones that you can buy on Flipkart:

iQOO 3 5G

First up, let’s talk about one of the most powerful devices available on sale. Interested buyers can look towards the iQOO 3 if they want the latest flagship smartphone specifications. In addition, this device will also give potential buyers the bragging rights to sport a 5G-capable smartphone. Let’s check out the specifications here. Also Read - Amazon limits while Flipkart suspend operations amid lockdown in India

iQOO 3 Review: The heavyweight challenger with 5G

POCO X2

After the top-end smartphone with a considerable price, let’s move to something more affordable. The second device in our list is the POCO X2 from Xiaomi sub-brand POCO India. It is an ideal smartphone with Snapdragon 730G for buyers who what a solid smartphone at an affordable price. The smartphone launched about two months back in the Indian market.

Poco X2 Review: Better than the Realme X2?

Realme 6 Pro

Moving to Realme 6 Pro, we get yet another impressive smartphone with mid-range specifications. Realme India has added Snapdragon 720G SoC along with a quad-camera setup on the back. The smartphone features up to 8GB RAM along with an impressive reflective finish on the back panel. It also sports a dual-camera setup on the front in a pill-shaped punch hole.

Realme 6 Pro Review: Yet another all-rounder

Redmi K20 Pro

The fourth smartphone in the list the popular Redmi K20 Pro. If you are looking for a smartphone with a proven record then Redmi K20 Pro has long been in the market. It comes with 2019 flagship smartphone specifications including Snapdragon 855 SoC, up to 8GB RAM and 48MP primary camera.

Redmi K20 Pro Review: Xiaomi's 'Fight Song' against OnePlus

Oppo Reno 3 Pro

Oppo Reno 3 Pro Review: ColorOS 7 paves the way for a well rounded smartphone

Last but not least, we have the Oppo Reno 3 Pro on the list. The smartphone comes with Helio P95 SoC along with 8GB RAM. Oppo has also added a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display along with a 4,025mAh battery. Similar to the Realme 6 Pro, it features a quad-rear camera and dual-front camera. You can head to Flipkart to order any of the devices mentioned here.

  Published Date: April 19, 2020 10:21 AM IST

