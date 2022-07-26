comscore Flipkart teams up with Pocket FM to enter audiobook category
Flipkart teams up with Pocket FM to foray into the audiobooks segment

Flipkart's collaboration will help authors publish their work on our platform with the aid of audiobooks and give them the opportunity to reach out to our customer base,

Homegrown e-commerce marketplace Flipkart on Tuesday announced that it has collaborated with personalised audio streaming service Pocket FM to enable an extensive audiobook library. Also Read - Bounce Infinity E1 electric scooter Flipkart sale today: Here’s how it will work

The collaboration would help Flipkart enter the audiobooks category with exclusive and licensed audiobooks through Pocket FM, making it accessible to its customer base of over 400 million. Also Read - Flipkart Big Saving Days sale announced to kick off in India on July 23

“This will help authors publish their work on our platform with the aid of audiobooks and give them the opportunity to reach out to our customer base,” Kanchan Mishra, Business Head- FMCG, Home and General Merchandise, Flipkart, said in a statement. Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) pre-order pass now available on Flipkart: Check eligibility

“Flipkart will assist the author in receiving the appropriate exposure; it is more than just a platform for distribution. We believe this collaboration will hold immense strategic importance for the audiobook market in India as we continue to address our users’ appetite for regional content,” Mishra added.

This collaboration further offers an opportunity for Pocket FM to widen its audience outreach and bring forward global and Indian bestsellers and authors at an affordable price.

“Given the strong penetration of Flipkart in the country across diverse consumption categories, this partnership will only strengthen our efforts and help our publishers and authors community reach a wider audience, generating significant revenue from audiobooks,” said Ashu Behl, SVP – Content, Pocket FM.

–IANS

  • Published Date: July 26, 2022 5:37 PM IST

