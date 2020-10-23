comscore Flipkart to acquire Rs 1,500 crore worth stake in Aditya Birla Fashion retail
  • Home
  • News
  • Flipkart to acquire Rs 1,500 crore worth stake in Aditya Birla Group's Fashion retail
News

Flipkart to acquire Rs 1,500 crore worth stake in Aditya Birla Group's Fashion retail

News

Flipkart Investments will pick up 7.8 percent stake in Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited (ABFRL) with an investment of Rs 1,500 crore.

  • Published: October 23, 2020 4:45 PM IST
Flipkart delivery

Flipkart Investments will pick up 7.8 percent stake in Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited (ABFRL) with an investment of Rs 1,500 crore. The equity capital will be raised at Rs 205 per share. The promoter and promoter group companies of ABFRL will hold about 55.13 percent upon completion of the issuance. Also Read - Facebook will now make money from WhatsApp's in-app purchases

ABFRL will use this capital to strengthen its balance sheet and propel its growth ambition with renewed vigour, said a statement. The company plans to scale-up its play in emerging high-growth fashion categories including innerwear, athleisure, casual wear and ethnic wear, establishing these as the new engines of growth for the company. Also Read - Micromax's comeback 'IN' series launch confirmed for November 3: What you need to know

Furthermore, ABFRL will accelerate the execution of its large-scale digital transformation strategy that will deepen its consumer connect and augment its backend capabilities, positioning it amongst the most comprehensive omni-channel fashion players in the country. Also Read - LG Wing set to launch in India on October 28: All you need to know

Through this partnership, the Flipkart Group will strengthen the range of brands offered on its e-commerce platforms Flipkart and Myntra, deepening its relationship with ABFRL, and enhancing the range of premium international and Indian brands on offer.

Flipkart’s technology prowess will enhance ABFRL’s omni-channel capabilities, enriching customer experiences while continuing to provide access to premium loyalty programs and affordability constructs for which Flipkart is known.

Flipkart

Speaking on this development, Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, Flipkart Group, said, “Through this partnership with ABFRL, we will work towards making available a wide range of products for fashion-conscious consumers across different retail formats across the country.

“We look forward to working with ABFRL and its well established and comprehensive fashion and retail infrastructure as we address the promising opportunity of the apparel industry in India,” he said.

Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman Aditya Birla Group said: “This partnership is an emphatic endorsement of the growth potential of India. It also reflects our strong conviction in the future of the apparel industry in India, which is poised to touch $100 billion in the next 5 years.”

He said that fashion retail in India is set for robust long-term growth due to strong fundamentals of a large and growing middle class, favorable demographics, rising disposable incomes and aspiration for brands.

Written with agency inputs

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: October 23, 2020 4:45 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Airtel Xstream Box upgrade offer gets costlier for buyers: Check for new price
Entertainment
Airtel Xstream Box upgrade offer gets costlier for buyers: Check for new price
Huawei Mate 40 series launched with penta camera setup, 5G support

Mobile

Huawei Mate 40 series launched with penta camera setup, 5G support

Infinix Hot 10 4GB RAM variant launched in India

Mobile

Infinix Hot 10 4GB RAM variant launched in India

Flipkart to acquire Rs 1,500 crore worth stake in Aditya Birla Group's Fashion retail

News

Flipkart to acquire Rs 1,500 crore worth stake in Aditya Birla Group's Fashion retail

Huawei Mate 30E Pro announced in China: Check specifications, features

Mobile

Huawei Mate 30E Pro announced in China: Check specifications, features

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Facebook now gets to monetize WhatsApp, brings in-app purchases for business

Airtel Xstream Box upgrade offer gets costlier for buyers: Check for new price

Huawei Mate 40 series launched with penta camera setup, 5G support

Infinix Hot 10 4GB RAM variant launched in India

Flipkart to acquire Rs 1,500 crore worth stake in Aditya Birla Group's Fashion retail

Best Budget Smart TVs to buy in India

Top five smartphones under Rs 20,000

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air

MIUI 12: Here's the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi

BlueJeans vs Zoom vs Google Meet vs Microsoft Teams: A comparison

Related Topics

Related Stories

Facebook now gets to monetize WhatsApp, brings in-app purchases for business

Apps

Facebook now gets to monetize WhatsApp, brings in-app purchases for business
Flipkart to acquire Rs 1,500 crore worth stake in Aditya Birla Group's Fashion retail

News

Flipkart to acquire Rs 1,500 crore worth stake in Aditya Birla Group's Fashion retail
Micromax to launch new 'IN' series of phones on November 3: Check details

Mobile

Micromax to launch new 'IN' series of phones on November 3: Check details
This new LG swivel screen smartphone is coming to India

News

This new LG swivel screen smartphone is coming to India
Flipkart Dussehra Specials sale: Checkout big deals

News

Flipkart Dussehra Specials sale: Checkout big deals

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus Nord N10 5G और Nord N100 स्मार्टफोन को लेकर सामने आई नई जानकारी, ये होंगी खूबियां

Infinix Hot 10 का नया 4GB वेरिएंट हुआ लॉन्च, कीमत 8,999 रुपये

Huawei Mate 30E Pro स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

POCO ने Flipkart Big Billion Days sale में बेच दिए 10 लाख से ज्यादा स्मार्टफोन

गुजरात के इन शहरों में सबसे ज्यादा मोबाइल गेमर्स, जानें दिल्ली और मुंबई का हाल

Latest Videos

Best Budget Smart TVs to buy in India

Features

Best Budget Smart TVs to buy in India
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7: Five Reasons Why You Should Buy This Lenovo Laptop

Reviews

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7: Five Reasons Why You Should Buy This Lenovo Laptop
OnePlus 8T camera review

Reviews

OnePlus 8T camera review
Weekly News Roundup: Apple iPhone 12 launch, OnePlus 8T, Xiaomi Mi 10T, Amazon and Flipkart sale and more

News

Weekly News Roundup: Apple iPhone 12 launch, OnePlus 8T, Xiaomi Mi 10T, Amazon and Flipkart sale and more

News

Facebook now gets to monetize WhatsApp, brings in-app purchases for business
Apps
Facebook now gets to monetize WhatsApp, brings in-app purchases for business
Airtel Xstream Box upgrade offer gets costlier for buyers: Check for new price

Entertainment

Airtel Xstream Box upgrade offer gets costlier for buyers: Check for new price
Huawei Mate 40 series launched with penta camera setup, 5G support

Mobile

Huawei Mate 40 series launched with penta camera setup, 5G support
Infinix Hot 10 4GB RAM variant launched in India

Mobile

Infinix Hot 10 4GB RAM variant launched in India
Flipkart to acquire Rs 1,500 crore worth stake in Aditya Birla Group's Fashion retail

News

Flipkart to acquire Rs 1,500 crore worth stake in Aditya Birla Group's Fashion retail

new arrivals in india

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers