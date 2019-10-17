comscore Flipkart Video Originals launched in India to take on Amazon Prime
Flipkart Video Originals launched in India to take on Amazon Prime

Flipkart Video Originals will be produced by some of the best creators in the industry and curated especially for the platform, the company informed.

  • Published: October 17, 2019 5:00 PM IST
Taking Amazon Prime head on, Walmart-owned Flipkart on Tuesday forayed into original video content in India with the launch of ‘Flipkart Video Originals’ as the over-the-top media services (OTT) war heats up in the country. Integrated within the Flipkart Video platform, which was launched in August this year, Flipkart Video Originals will be produced by some of the best creators in the industry and curated especially for the platform, the company informed.

“When we launched our video platform earlier this year, our agenda was clear and we were keen to play a role in on-boarding new customers who are not necessarily new to the internet, but are new to e-commerce,” Prakash Sikaria, Vice President-Growth and Monetisation, Flipkart, said in a statement.

In the coming months, the e-commerce platform will work with Studio Next, Frames and Sikhya Productions to bring first-of-its-kind content across genres and languages. The first creator to join the platform is Oscar Award winner Guneet Monga who is on board as the official creator and curator of short stories for the platform. The first original series ‘Backbenchers’ hosted by Farah Khan goes live later this month.

The e-commerce giant Flipkart launched its much anticipated ‘Videos’ section and photo-feed on its Android app. Flipkart users can access the Flipkart Videos and Flipkart Ideas sections from the hamburger menu. One can access the hamburger menu by sliding from the left side of the screen. Talking about the newly introduced sections, Flipkart Videos is similar to the video streaming services out there.

Moving to the second section, Flipkart Ideas is an image feed where users can follow influencers or brands for suggestions. This section will help users in discovering new products and likely behave like a hybrid of Instagram and Pinterest.

With inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: October 17, 2019 5:00 PM IST

