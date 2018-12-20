comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Flipkart could launch a video streaming service in India: Report
News

Flipkart could launch a video streaming service in India: Report

News

Mirroring Amazon India which launched Amazon Prime Video a couple of years ago, Flipkart could get into the video streaming space as well.

  • Published: December 20, 2018 9:49 AM IST
flipkart-stock-image

Indian e-commerce company Flipkart could launch its own video streaming service in India, mirroring arch rival Amazon which has its Amazon Prime Video service active in the country. Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy suggested that his company was looking into the possibility of launching its own on-demand video service in India, during an interview with Bloomberg Quint.

However, Krishnamurthy further elaborated that Flipkart was unlikely to build a content platform from scratch, since this wasn’t the company’s field of expertise. Instead, Flipkart could tie up with established content platforms and use its own services as a distribution medium. This could be in the form of bundled packages that tie in with its existing subscription service, Flipkart Plus.

Netflix, Amazon Prime Video sued over obscene content in India

Also Read

Netflix, Amazon Prime Video sued over obscene content in India

Amazon India similarly distributes content through its Amazon Prime subscription service, which bundles streaming video and audio along with shopping benefits such as free one-day and two-day shipping, no minimum order amount and access to Amazon Prime Now for scheduled grocery deliveries. Since Flipkart’s service is still likely in the planning or strategy phase, it’s unclear how the service will work. Flipkart could tie up with major content providers for distribution, such as Hotstar which it has existing business ties.

WATCH: Amazon Prime Video Review

Flipkart was earlier this year acquired by US retail giant Walmart, which acquired a controlling stake in the company for $16 billion. The company has itself made significant acquisitions and launched ventures related to content, but these have largely been unsuccessful. Any attempt to crack into the video streaming space in India will be difficult, given the strong competition from big-ticket companies such as Amazon, Netflix, Hotstar and even Jio.

  • Published Date: December 20, 2018 9:49 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Redmi 6A to go on sale at 12PM
thumb-img
News
Lenovo Z5 Pro GT gets record score on AnTuTu
thumb-img
News
Alleged photo of the OnePlus 7 or the first 5G OnePlus smartphone leaks online
thumb-img
News
Flipkart could launch a video streaming service in India: Report

Most Popular

Blaupunkt 55-inch 4K Ultra-HD LED Smart TV Review

ZTE Nubia Red Magic Review

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review

Google Shopping First Impressions: Listings made easy

Meizu 16th Review

A list of issues with Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL reported by users

2017 iPad Pro users suffering from a display issue: Report

Xiaomi Redmi 6A to go on sale at 12PM

Lenovo Z5 Pro GT gets record score on AnTuTu

Tata Sky offering 42 percent discount to new subscribers: Report

Best affordable smartphones of 2018

OnePlus Warp Charge Vs Dash Charge: Charging speeds compared

Meet Haaziq Kazi, the 12-year-old who wants to clean plastic waste from the ocean

Snapdragon 855: 7 ways Qualcomm's new chipset will enhance your smartphone experience in 2019

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 mobile platform detailed

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Redmi 6A to go on sale at 12PM

News

Xiaomi Redmi 6A to go on sale at 12PM
Flipkart could launch a video streaming service in India: Report

News

Flipkart could launch a video streaming service in India: Report
Nokia 8.1 goes on first sale today

News

Nokia 8.1 goes on first sale today
Asus Zenfone Max M2 sale at 12PM today

News

Asus Zenfone Max M2 sale at 12PM today
Airtel broadband free Amazon Prime subscription extended; now starts with Rs 799 plan

News

Airtel broadband free Amazon Prime subscription extended; now starts with Rs 799 plan

हिंदी समाचार

4 कैमरे के साथ आएगा Huawei P30 Pro फोन, लीक में हुआ खुलासा

Asus F570 गेमिंग लैपटॉप और VivoBook 15 (X505) अल्ट्रा पोर्टेबल लैपटॉप हुए लॉन्च

डीटल के मोबाइल और एक्सेसरीज ऑफलाइन बेचने के लिए B2BAdda ने स्पार हाइपरमार्केट के साथ की पार्टनरशिप

हाइक ने क्रिसमस और नए साल को मनाने के लिए पेश किए एनिमेटेड स्टिकर्स

शाओमी Redmi Pro 2, 48 मेगापिक्सल कैमरा और Snapdragon 675 के साथ जल्द होगा लॉन्च

News

A list of issues with Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL reported by users
News
A list of issues with Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL reported by users
2017 iPad Pro users suffering from a display issue: Report

News

2017 iPad Pro users suffering from a display issue: Report
Xiaomi Redmi 6A to go on sale at 12PM

News

Xiaomi Redmi 6A to go on sale at 12PM
Lenovo Z5 Pro GT gets record score on AnTuTu

News

Lenovo Z5 Pro GT gets record score on AnTuTu
Tata Sky offering 42 percent discount to new subscribers: Report

News

Tata Sky offering 42 percent discount to new subscribers: Report