Flipkart could launch a video streaming service in India: Report

Indian e-commerce company Flipkart could launch its own video streaming service in India, mirroring arch rival Amazon which has its Amazon Prime Video service active in the country. Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy suggested that his company was looking into the possibility of launching its own on-demand video service in India, during an interview with Bloomberg Quint.

However, Krishnamurthy further elaborated that Flipkart was unlikely to build a content platform from scratch, since this wasn’t the company’s field of expertise. Instead, Flipkart could tie up with established content platforms and use its own services as a distribution medium. This could be in the form of bundled packages that tie in with its existing subscription service, Flipkart Plus.

Amazon India similarly distributes content through its Amazon Prime subscription service, which bundles streaming video and audio along with shopping benefits such as free one-day and two-day shipping, no minimum order amount and access to Amazon Prime Now for scheduled grocery deliveries. Since Flipkart’s service is still likely in the planning or strategy phase, it’s unclear how the service will work. Flipkart could tie up with major content providers for distribution, such as Hotstar which it has existing business ties.

Flipkart was earlier this year acquired by US retail giant Walmart, which acquired a controlling stake in the company for $16 billion. The company has itself made significant acquisitions and launched ventures related to content, but these have largely been unsuccessful. Any attempt to crack into the video streaming space in India will be difficult, given the strong competition from big-ticket companies such as Amazon, Netflix, Hotstar and even Jio.