Flipkart will deliver essentials from Vishal Mega Mart to your home

Homegrown e-tailer Flipkart on Tuesday announced a partnership with retail store chain Vishal Mega Mart for the home delivery of essential items through a safe supply chain in 26 cities. A Vishal Mega Mart Essentials store has been created on the Flipkart platform. Also Read - Amazfit Ares smartwatch 1.28-inch color display, 14 days battery life launched: Check price, features

Consumers can order essential products like atta, rice, oil, pulses, beverages, soap, toothpaste, and other essential items from more than 365 Vishal Mega Mart stores and get them delivered at their doorstep by Flipkart as per the government guidelines across all zones (except containment zones). Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Band 4 now also available via Flipkart in India

Once a consumer places an order through the Flipkart app, the delivery executives will collect the products from the nearest Vishal store and deliver it at the customer’s doorstep, the company said in a statement. Also Read - Motorola Edge+ launched in India with 108MP camera, Snapdragon 865: Price in India, offers and more

“The ability to work with the modern retail stores across cities will give consumers access to relevant products while enabling doorstep delivery of groceries and essentials. Backed by our robust technology platform, this will help consumers to have the real-time visibility of essentials available in their area,” said Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, Flipkart Group.

The 26 cities are: Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, NCR -Delhi, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad, Noida, Faridabad, Patna, Goa, Guwahati, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Jaipur, Bareilly, Varanasi, Lucknow, Kanpur, Aligarh, Dehradun, Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Raipur, Bilaspur and Bhubaneswar.

It will be further scaled to over 240 cities in the next four weeks. “Now our customers can visit 365+ stores or order essentials from Vishal easily on Flipkart and have them delivered at their doorstep, in a safe and hygienic manner,” said Gunender Kapur, CEO and MD at Vishal Mega Mart.

Meanwhile, Flipkart and Amazon India along with other e-commerce players in India have started normal operations in Green and Orange zones. These websites are taking orders of the non-essential items like smartphones, TVs, electronic appliances and more. Customers can check the availability for their areas by entering pincode first.

Written with agency inputs