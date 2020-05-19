comscore Flipkart will deliver essentials from Vishal Mega Mart to your home
  • Home
  • News
  • Flipkart will deliver essentials from Vishal Mega Mart to your home
News

Flipkart will deliver essentials from Vishal Mega Mart to your home

News

Once a consumer places an order through the Flipkart app, the delivery executives will collect it from Vishal Mega Mart and deliver it at your doorstep.

  • Published: May 19, 2020 4:13 PM IST
Flipkart delivery

Homegrown e-tailer Flipkart on Tuesday announced a partnership with retail store chain Vishal Mega Mart for the home delivery of essential items through a safe supply chain in 26 cities. A Vishal Mega Mart Essentials store has been created on the Flipkart platform. Also Read - Amazfit Ares smartwatch 1.28-inch color display, 14 days battery life launched: Check price, features

Consumers can order essential products like atta, rice, oil, pulses, beverages, soap, toothpaste, and other essential items from more than 365 Vishal Mega Mart stores and get them delivered at their doorstep by Flipkart as per the government guidelines across all zones (except containment zones). Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Band 4 now also available via Flipkart in India

Once a consumer places an order through the Flipkart app, the delivery executives will collect the products from the nearest Vishal store and deliver it at the customer’s doorstep, the company said in a statement. Also Read - Motorola Edge+ launched in India with 108MP camera, Snapdragon 865: Price in India, offers and more

“The ability to work with the modern retail stores across cities will give consumers access to relevant products while enabling doorstep delivery of groceries and essentials. Backed by our robust technology platform, this will help consumers to have the real-time visibility of essentials available in their area,” said Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, Flipkart Group.

Watch Video: Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

The 26 cities are: Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, NCR -Delhi, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad, Noida, Faridabad, Patna, Goa, Guwahati, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Jaipur, Bareilly, Varanasi, Lucknow, Kanpur, Aligarh, Dehradun, Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Raipur, Bilaspur and Bhubaneswar.

It will be further scaled to over 240 cities in the next four weeks. “Now our customers can visit 365+ stores or order essentials from Vishal easily on Flipkart and have them delivered at their doorstep, in a safe and hygienic manner,” said Gunender Kapur, CEO and MD at Vishal Mega Mart.

Meanwhile, Flipkart and Amazon India along with other e-commerce players in India have started normal operations in Green and Orange zones. These websites are taking orders of the non-essential items like smartphones, TVs, electronic appliances and more. Customers can check the availability for their areas by entering pincode first.

Written with agency inputs

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 19, 2020 4:13 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Huawei will no longer receive TSMC chipsets due to US restriction
News
Huawei will no longer receive TSMC chipsets due to US restriction
Samsung launches new image sensor for improved low-light photos

News

Samsung launches new image sensor for improved low-light photos

Honor MagicBook Pro 2020 launched in China

Laptops

Honor MagicBook Pro 2020 launched in China

Motorola Edge+ launched with 108MP camera: Check price in India, offers

News

Motorola Edge+ launched with 108MP camera: Check price in India, offers

iQOO Z1 5G launched: Check price, full specifications and more

News

iQOO Z1 5G launched: Check price, full specifications and more

Most Popular

Realme Narzo 10 Review

Vivo V19 Review

Gears Tactics Review: Ideal way to expand a franchise

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

Google starts listing products from offline retailers in India

Flipkart will deliver essentials from Vishal Mega Mart to your home

Huawei will no longer receive TSMC chipsets due to US restriction

Samsung launches new image sensor for improved low-light photos

Motorola Edge+ launched with 108MP camera: Check price in India, offers

What is Jio Platforms?

5G: Indian consumers willing to pay 15 percent premium

WhatsApp in 2020: How social messaging app evolved amidst pandemic

Indians are spending more time using 4G during lockdown

National Technology Day 2020: Why is it celebrated on May 11

Related Topics

Related Stories

Flipkart will deliver essentials from Vishal Mega Mart to your home

News

Flipkart will deliver essentials from Vishal Mega Mart to your home
Motorola Edge+ launched with 108MP camera: Check price in India, offers

News

Motorola Edge+ launched with 108MP camera: Check price in India, offers
Xiaomi Mi Band 4 now also available via Flipkart in India

Wearables

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 now also available via Flipkart in India
Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 available with Rs 500 discount

Deals

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 available with Rs 500 discount
Realme says it sold over 70,000 Narzo 10 devices in two minutes

News

Realme says it sold over 70,000 Narzo 10 devices in two minutes

हिंदी समाचार

iQOO ने लॉन्च किया इस प्रोसेसर के साथ दुनिया का पहला स्मार्टफोन, जानिए कीमत

Microsoft Surface Hub 2S भारत में विंडो 10, 4K+ रिजॉल्यूशन स्क्रीन के साथ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

जियो, एयरटेल या वोडाफोन जानिए किसका 1.5GB Daily Data Plan है बेस्ट

Huawei Y8p स्मार्टफोन Kirin 710F SoC, 4,000mAh बैटरी और ट्रिपल रियर कैमरा के साथ लॉन्च

Realme X3 SuperZoom की लाइव इमेज और स्पेसिफिकेशंस लीक, 25 मई को होगा लॉन्च

Latest Videos

Realme Narzo 10, Vivo V19, Poco F2 Pro, Huawei Freebuds 3 launch, Google's loss, GTA 5 free and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup

News

Realme Narzo 10, Vivo V19, Poco F2 Pro, Huawei Freebuds 3 launch, Google's loss, GTA 5 free and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup
Poco F2 Pro 5G: Top five features

News

Poco F2 Pro 5G: Top five features
Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways

Features

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways
PUBG Mobile Tips and Tricks

Features

PUBG Mobile Tips and Tricks

News

Google starts listing products from offline retailers in India
News
Google starts listing products from offline retailers in India
Flipkart will deliver essentials from Vishal Mega Mart to your home

News

Flipkart will deliver essentials from Vishal Mega Mart to your home
Huawei will no longer receive TSMC chipsets due to US restriction

News

Huawei will no longer receive TSMC chipsets due to US restriction
Samsung launches new image sensor for improved low-light photos

News

Samsung launches new image sensor for improved low-light photos
Motorola Edge+ launched with 108MP camera: Check price in India, offers

News

Motorola Edge+ launched with 108MP camera: Check price in India, offers