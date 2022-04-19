comscore FM Nirmala Sitharaman says biggest risk of crypto is laundering, terror financing
  • Home
  • News
  • Fm Nirmala Sitharaman Says Biggest Risk Of Crypto Is Laundering Terror Financing
News

FM Nirmala Sitharaman says biggest risk of crypto is laundering, terror financing

News

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also highlighted India's performance in the digital world and the increase of the digital adoption rate in the country during pandemic.

Crypto

FM Nirmala Sitharaman says biggest risk of crypto is laundering, terror financing

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the annual spring meetings of the IMF and the World Bank flagged concerns surrounding the use of cryptocurrencies in money laundering and terror financing and called for a framework for the regulation of cryptocurrencies. Also Read - Crypto tax after March 31: Should you withdraw or stay put?

In her address at a seminar during the ongoing spring meet of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Sitharaman said: “I think the biggest risk for all countries across the board will be the money laundering aspect and also the aspect of currency being used for financing terror.” Also Read - Australia sues Facebook-owner Meta over cryptocurrency scam

“I think regulation using technology is the only answer. Regulation using technology will have to be so adept, that it has to be not behind the curve, but be sure that it is on the top of it. And that’s not possible. If any one country thinks that it can handle it. It has to be across the board,” the Minister added. Also Read - After Tesla, now these movie theatres are accepting Doge cryptocurrency payments

According to news agency ANI, the Union Minister reached Washington today morning on an official visit to attend the Spring Meetings at the World Bank, the G20 Finance Ministers meeting and the Central Bank Governor Meeting (FMCBG).

Meanwhile, Sitharaman also highlighted India’s performance in the digital world and the increase of the digital adoption rate in the country during pandemic.

“If I use 2019 data, the digital adoption rate in India is about 85 percent. But globally that same year it was only somewhere near 64 per cent. So the pandemic time actually helped us to test and prove for ourselves that it is simple to use, common people can use it, and adoption actually was proven,” Sitharaman asserted.

To recall, budget 2022-23 proposed a 30 percent tax on income from transactions in crypto assets and also imposed a 1 percent TDS (tax deducted at source) on transactions in such asset classes above a certain threshold.

“We did announce that on the income that was generated out of the transactions of these crypto assets will be taxed at 30 per cent and over and above that, there is a 1 percent tax deduction at source which is also imposed on every transaction. So through that we will be able to know who’s buying and who’s selling it,” she said.

On the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), she said, it is going to happen sometime this year.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: April 19, 2022 4:49 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Vivo to launch two T-series smartphones in India in May 2022
Mobiles
Vivo to launch two T-series smartphones in India in May 2022
FM Nirmala Sitharaman says cryptocurrencies could be used for money laundering

News

FM Nirmala Sitharaman says cryptocurrencies could be used for money laundering

India to manufacture electronics worth $300 billion by 2026

News

India to manufacture electronics worth $300 billion by 2026

Realme Pad Mini coming to India soon

Mobiles

Realme Pad Mini coming to India soon

How netizens are reacting to Apple's pregnant man emoji

News

How netizens are reacting to Apple's pregnant man emoji

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Vivo to launch two T-series smartphones in India in May 2022

FM Nirmala Sitharaman says cryptocurrencies could be used for money laundering

India to manufacture electronics worth $300 billion by 2026

Realme Pad Mini coming to India soon

How netizens are reacting to Apple's pregnant man emoji

Redmi Note 10 11, Oppo K10: Best Latest Smartphones Under Rs.15,000 - Check List

Exclusive: Realme to bring C30 series budget, mid-range smartphones to India

Infinix Hot 11 2022 Launched in India

EXCLUSIVE: CEO Of Realme India And Europe Mr. Madhav Sheth On Realme's Roadmap For The Indian Market, Challenges, And Upcoming Devices

WhatsApp Rolls Out New Estimated Tim Of Arrival (ETA) For Beta Users, Checkout Details Here

Related Topics

Related Stories

FM Nirmala Sitharaman says cryptocurrencies could be used for money laundering

News

FM Nirmala Sitharaman says cryptocurrencies could be used for money laundering
Crypto tax after March 31: Should you withdraw or stay put?

Features

Crypto tax after March 31: Should you withdraw or stay put?
Australia sues Facebook-owner Meta over cryptocurrency scam

News

Australia sues Facebook-owner Meta over cryptocurrency scam
Samsung says personal data of users is safe after 190GB data leaked by hackers

News

Samsung says personal data of users is safe after 190GB data leaked by hackers
After Tesla, now these movie theatres are accepting Doge cryptocurrency payments

News

After Tesla, now these movie theatres are accepting Doge cryptocurrency payments

हिंदी समाचार

Facebook जोड़ रहा है Podcast से लेकर Soundbites जैसे ऑडियो फीचर्स, जानें डिटेल

OnePlus Nord N20 5G जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च, Bluetooth SIG लिस्टिंग से मिले संकेत

Telegram में अलग-अलग चैट के लिए इस तरह सेट करें अलग-अलग नोटिफिकेशन टोन

फ्री फायर मैक्स में ऐसे रिडीम करें रमजान टोकन, जानें फ्री इनाम पाने का तरीका

Delhi में Car खरीदने वालों को लगेगा झटका, महंगी होने वाली हैं कारें

Latest Videos

Redmi Note 10 11, Oppo K10: Best Latest Smartphones Under Rs.15,000 - Check List

Features

Redmi Note 10 11, Oppo K10: Best Latest Smartphones Under Rs.15,000 - Check List
Aadhaar Card Latest Update: How To Update Your Name, Mobile Number in Regional Language in Your Aadhaar Card | Watch

News

Aadhaar Card Latest Update: How To Update Your Name, Mobile Number in Regional Language in Your Aadhaar Card | Watch
WhatsApp To Allow Users To Create 'Communities' On App - Check All Details Here

News

WhatsApp To Allow Users To Create 'Communities' On App - Check All Details Here
INFINIX HOT 11 2022: Super Budget Smartphone | UNBOXING

Hands On

INFINIX HOT 11 2022: Super Budget Smartphone | UNBOXING

News

Vivo to launch two T-series smartphones in India in May 2022
Mobiles
Vivo to launch two T-series smartphones in India in May 2022
FM Nirmala Sitharaman says cryptocurrencies could be used for money laundering

News

FM Nirmala Sitharaman says cryptocurrencies could be used for money laundering
India to manufacture electronics worth $300 billion by 2026

News

India to manufacture electronics worth $300 billion by 2026
Realme Pad Mini coming to India soon

Mobiles

Realme Pad Mini coming to India soon
How netizens are reacting to Apple's pregnant man emoji

News

How netizens are reacting to Apple's pregnant man emoji

new arrivals in india

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers