FM shares video of Oxen with QR code, showcasing country's digital payments revolution

India Financial Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has shared a video on Twitter of an Ox with a QR code on its head to showcase the digital revolution of the country.

India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman via Twitter has shared an interesting video showcasing the country’s digital payments revolution. In the video, we get to see a person scanning a PhonePe QR code attached to the head of an ox to give alms to a Gangireddulata. Also Read - Google is currently testing a new feature for Google Drive to make it easier to search for files

In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Gangireddulata are a part of the Gangireddulavallu nomadic tribes, who visit peoples houses during the Sankranti festival along with their decorated bulls and seek alms by playing the Nadaswaram and dancing.

“Gangireddulavallu dresses up old oxen no longer helpful on farms, walk door to door during fests, performing with their nadaswarams,” explained Sitharaman in a tweet.

The dressed-up bulls are trained to dance or perform acrobatics to entertain the crowd, and help gather the most alms. The bulls are trained by experts from the Pooja Golla community. The community first acquires the bulls and train them, to ultimately help them in earning money, clothes and grains by performing at times like these.

How do QR code payments work?

QR codes can be scanned from both paper and screens. Payment apps like PhonePe, Google Pay and more assign a specific QR code to their users, which can then be scanned by others to send money to an account linked to the users bank account.

  • Published Date: November 5, 2021 7:31 PM IST
  • Updated Date: November 5, 2021 7:32 PM IST

