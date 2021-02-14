Some of the recent reports suggest that the upcoming foldable iPhone will be launched with support for the Apple Pencil. Also Read - Amazon announces Apple Days sale: iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 11 Pro, and more discounted

Apple is currently testing its foldable display technology which it has bought from Samsung and since the foldable iPhone will get a bigger display it is no surprise that the company is looking to add stylus support to it.

The foldable category is one of the fastest in the mobile segment and Apple is looking to tap into that category as well. Although the Cupertino-tech giant has not officially announced that it will be launching a foldable smartphone this year, rumour mill suggests the same.

What could the foldable iPhone look like?

Apple is speculated to be working on both a clamshell and book-like design for the foldable iPhone. However, considering that Apple wants to keep the size of the device as compact as possible, it might first introduce a clamshell-like form factor and later the book-like design.

This smartphone is expected to take on the likes of the new Moto Razr and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip.

In terms of size, it is expected that Apple will make the foldable phone as big as the current iPhone 12 Pro Max with the objective of connecting with the younger audience.

An iPhone phablet?

Analytics firm Omdia has reported that the foldable iPhone will sport an OLED display with variant between 7.3-inch and 7.6-inch available. The report also says that the foldable device will support the Apple Pencil. None of the current iPhone flagships in the market offer support for the stylus.

There are also reports that before launching a foldable smartphone, Apple might reveal a commercial version of the foldable iPad. But again, we’d like you to take this little detail with a pinch of salt.

Samsung is also reportedly working on a foldable Galaxy Z Fold 3 smartphone that will also come with the stylus support. Since Samsung is already leading the race in the stylus department with its popular Galaxy Note series, don’t be surprised if the next foldable Samsung smartphone comes with the S-Pen support.