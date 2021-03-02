comscore Foldable iPhone could release in 2023 with a design simialr to Samsung Galaxy Fold
BLA21 cibil.com ageas federal zee hindustan
  • Home
  • News
  • A foldable iPhone could just get real as early as 2023: Kuo
News

A foldable iPhone could just get real as early as 2023: Kuo

News

The foldable iPhone could have a screen size between 7.5 and 8-inch and a design similar to the Samsung Galaxy Fold. Get more details here.

iPhone foldable

(Image: Ben Geskin)

Of late, rumors and leaks have been suggesting that Apple could soon launch a foldable iPhone soon. A new report now coming from popular analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggests that the foldable iPhone can get real as early as in the next two years from now in 2023. According to a report from Macrumors that quoted Kuo, the foldable iPhone will have a screen size between 7.5 and 8-inch. Previous rumors suggested that the upcoming foldable iPhone could measure close to the size of the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Also Read - iPhones 2022 model could bring a drastic design change inspired by Android phones

In the same report, Kuo declined the rumors circulating on the internet and said that the product (folding iPhone) has “not yet officially kicked off.” Also Read - Apple Days Flipkart 2021 sale: iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 get Rs 6,000 discount

While the Cupertino major is surely late in the race of foldable phones Apple should ensure that it gets the folding iPhone just about perfect. We have already seen brands like Samsung, Motorola, among others release their foldable smartphones. Also Read - Apple's MagSafe technology in iPhone 12 series could offer reverse wireless charging

All about foldable iPhone

Kuo further suggests that the screen of the upcoming foldable iPhone will be iPad Mini-sized when folded. This clearly hints that Apple is clearly taking Samsung’s Galaxy Fold approach. The tech giant could release a regular sized phone that unfolds into a tablet.

Well, for now, it’s unclear who will make the foldable screen for Apple. Rumours suggest that it could either be Samsung or LG.

The US based tech giant is yet to reveal much details about the upcoming iPhone.

Currently, Apple is said to be working on the iPhone 13 series that could include the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. These iPhones could launch at fall, which is around September or October.

The iPhone SE (2020) is another device that Apple is working on currently, as rumors suggest.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 2, 2021 9:41 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Redmi Note 9 series, Redmi 9i, Redmi 9 Prime price discounted in India
Deals
Redmi Note 9 series, Redmi 9i, Redmi 9 Prime price discounted in India
Realme 8 Pro confirmed to get 108MP cameras and more features

News

Realme 8 Pro confirmed to get 108MP cameras and more features

2022 iPhone to finally ditch the notch and go for something too popular

News

2022 iPhone to finally ditch the notch and go for something too popular

Jio, Airtel acquire spectrum in the latest 4G spectrum auction

Telecom

Jio, Airtel acquire spectrum in the latest 4G spectrum auction

Postpaid plans that include Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar access

Photo Gallery

Postpaid plans that include Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar access

Top postpaid plans from Jio, Airtel, Vi with free Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video access

Photo Gallery

Top postpaid plans from Jio, Airtel, Vi with free Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video access

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

Many Indian mobile users victims of stalkerware

Realme 8 Pro confirmed to get 108MP cameras and more features

2022 iPhone to finally ditch the notch and go for something too popular

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 series prices leaked ahead of India launch

Redmi Note 10 series will get this exciting feature Xiaomi fans will like

Top 5 smartphones with 6000mAh battery and 128GB storage under Rs 12,000

The future of VR gaming is in India and even you can experience it

OnePlus 9 series India launch date could be revealed on March 8

Free Fire vs Call of Duty Mobile comparison: Graphics, Gameplay, system requirements and more

LastPass App data breach: Tips to tighten security on Android device

Related Topics

Related Stories

2022 iPhone to finally ditch the notch and go for something too popular

News

2022 iPhone to finally ditch the notch and go for something too popular
Flipkart Apple Days sale: Top deals on iPhones

Deals

Flipkart Apple Days sale: Top deals on iPhones
Apple MagSafe could add reverse wireless charging soon

News

Apple MagSafe could add reverse wireless charging soon
Best Mobile Phone under 55000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone under 55000 in India in 2021
Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000 in 2021

Top Products

Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000 in 2021

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi ने घटाई Redmi Note 9 और Redmi 9 सीरीज के स्मार्टफोन्स की कीमतें

4G Spectrum 2021 की नीलामी पूरी, जियो ने खरीदें सबसे ज्यादा स्पेक्ट्रम

WhatsApp पर बदल जाएगा वॉइस मैसेजिंग का अंदाज, आया नया फीचर

Realme 8 Pro में मिलेगा 108MP का कैमरा, ऐसा होगा फोन का डिजाइन

Realme C21 स्मार्टफोन 5000mAh बैटरी के साथ इस दिन होगा लॉन्च, जानें खूबियां

Latest Videos

Top 5 smartphones with 6000mAh battery and 128GB storage under Rs 12,000

Features

Top 5 smartphones with 6000mAh battery and 128GB storage under Rs 12,000
Here's how VR is taking gaming in India to the next level

Features

Here's how VR is taking gaming in India to the next level
Weekly News Roundup: PUBG New State trailer, Realme 8 Series teased, Redmi K40 and more

News

Weekly News Roundup: PUBG New State trailer, Realme 8 Series teased, Redmi K40 and more
How can you see who viewed your Facebook profile?

Features

How can you see who viewed your Facebook profile?

News

Many Indian mobile users victims of stalkerware
News
Many Indian mobile users victims of stalkerware
Realme 8 Pro confirmed to get 108MP cameras and more features

News

Realme 8 Pro confirmed to get 108MP cameras and more features
2022 iPhone to finally ditch the notch and go for something too popular

News

2022 iPhone to finally ditch the notch and go for something too popular
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 series prices leaked ahead of India launch

Mobiles

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 series prices leaked ahead of India launch
Redmi Note 10 series will get this exciting feature Xiaomi fans will like

News

Redmi Note 10 series will get this exciting feature Xiaomi fans will like

new arrivals in india

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Best Sellers