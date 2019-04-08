comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Foldable phones to reach 30mn units by 2023: Gartner
News

Foldable phones to reach 30mn units by 2023: Gartner

News

In 2020, the mobile phone market is forecast to return to growth, with a shipments increase of 1.2 percent from 2019. 

  • Published: April 8, 2019 4:35 PM IST
huawei-mate-x-bgr-1

Foldable phones will account for 5 percent of high-end phones by 2023, amounting to 30 million units as they are expected to potentially re-inject innovation in the smartphone market, said a new report by Gartner Inc. on Monday.
“We expect that users will use a foldable phone as they do their regular smartphone, picking it up hundreds of times a day, unfolding it sporadically and typing on its plastic screen, which may scratch quickly depending on the way it folds,” Roberta Cozza, Research Director at Gartner, said in a statement.

“Through the next five years, we expect foldable phones to remain a niche product due to several manufacturing challenges. In addition to the surface of the screen, the price is a barrier we expect to decline with time. Currently priced at $2,000, foldable phones present too many trade-offs, even for many early technology adopters.” Shipments of mobile phones are estimated to reach 1.8 billion units in 2019, a decline of 0.5 percent year over year (YoY). However, in 2020, the mobile phone market is forecast to return to growth, with a shipments increase of 1.2 percent from 2019.

“Users have reached a threshold for new technology and applications, which means that unless new models provide significant new utility, efficiency or experiences, users don’t want or need to upgrade,” Cozza added. Nevertheless, vendors need to realize that consumers are extending the lifetime of their phones.  The market research firm expects the average high-end phone lifetime to increase from 2.6 years to 2.8 years through 2023.

  • Published Date: April 8, 2019 4:35 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Apple iPhone X, XS and XS Max get Rs 12,000 cashback on Paytm
Deals
Apple iPhone X, XS and XS Max get Rs 12,000 cashback on Paytm
After India, parents in UAE demand ban on PUBG

Gaming

After India, parents in UAE demand ban on PUBG

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 update rolling out

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 update rolling out

Samsung Unbox Magic TV Series launched

News

Samsung Unbox Magic TV Series launched

Vivo V15 Review

Review

Vivo V15 Review

Most Popular

Vivo V15 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review

Tecno Camon i4 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Buds Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

Facebook does physical verification of Indian user for post

Apple iPhone X, XS and XS Max get Rs 12,000 cashback on Paytm

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 update rolling out

Samsung Unbox Magic TV Series launched

Foldable phones to reach 30mn units by 2023: Gartner

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

Foldable phones to reach 30mn units by 2023: Gartner

News

Foldable phones to reach 30mn units by 2023: Gartner
Samsung Galaxy Fold: A new test video to focus on the durability of the foldable smartphone

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold: A new test video to focus on the durability of the foldable smartphone
Xiaomi releases yet another double-folding smartphone video

News

Xiaomi releases yet another double-folding smartphone video
Xiaomi's foldable smartphone may debut in June 2019; could be priced at $999: Report

News

Xiaomi's foldable smartphone may debut in June 2019; could be priced at $999: Report
Samsung patents a new foldable smartphone design that bends on the outside

News

Samsung patents a new foldable smartphone design that bends on the outside

हिंदी समाचार

PUBG Mobile खेलने के लिए इलाके बांट रहे थे स्टूडेंट्स, पुलिस ने दी चेतावनी

Realme Yo Days sale कल से होगी शुरू: 1 रुपये में मिलेगा Backpack, स्मार्टफोन के साथ ईयर बड मिलेंगे फ्री

15 हजार से कम कीमत में ये स्मार्टफोन आपको देंगे दमदार बैटरी बैकअप

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro का 6GB RAM/128GB स्टोरेज वेरिएंट जल्द होगा बिक्री के लिए उपलब्ध, कंपनी ने किया ट्विट

OnePlus 6T की कीमत में 4,000 रुपये की हुई गिरावट, OnePlus 7 के जल्द लॉन्च होने का मिला संकेत

News

Facebook does physical verification of Indian user for post
News
Facebook does physical verification of Indian user for post
Apple iPhone X, XS and XS Max get Rs 12,000 cashback on Paytm

Deals

Apple iPhone X, XS and XS Max get Rs 12,000 cashback on Paytm
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 update rolling out

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 update rolling out
Samsung Unbox Magic TV Series launched

News

Samsung Unbox Magic TV Series launched
Foldable phones to reach 30mn units by 2023: Gartner

News

Foldable phones to reach 30mn units by 2023: Gartner