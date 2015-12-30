Foodpanda lays off 500 employees, to stop own delivery service in 6 cities: Report

It seems all is not well at Foodpanda. The online food-ordering company has reportedly laid off 500 employees and is planning to stop its own delivery services in six cities in the country. Also Read - Zee Digital launches Progressive Web Apps for 13 brands targeting 200% growth in organic traffic

It may be recalled that Foodpanda had recorded revenues of Rs 4.8 crores in 2014-2015, but in the process also recorded losses of nearly Rs 36 crores. To compensate,the startup has resorted to downsize employees strength across divisions like sales, marketing, business intelligence, on-boarding and the call center in Gurgaon among others, Mint reports. This comes after rivals like TinyOwl and Zomato too laid off employees following intense competition in the food delivery space.

Furthermore, Foodpanda is also said to be planning on stopping its own food delivery services in six cities including Kolkata, Chennai, Nagpur and Coimbatore. The startup, however, says the layoffs don t have anything to do with the state of the business. Instead it blames automation in its services for sacking of its people. It also disputes the number of people who were let go, saying it is close to half of what is being reported.

As a result of the many technological innovations, we have achieved over 98 percent automation in order processing. This resulted in lesser manual interventions, thereby leading to surplus manpower, which was not benefitting the business or our people s careers, Saurabh Kochhar, CEO of Foodpanda India told the publication. Therefore, unfortunately, we had to let go of around 250-300 people from our total manforce.

Since its launch in 2012, the startup has raised nearly $310 million from the likes of Rocket Internet and Goldman However, after co-founder Rohit Chadda exited the company in August 2015 to launch his payments startup, foodpanda has been struggling to maintain its growth momentum under the new leadership of Saurabh Kochhar showing us once again how important it can be for founders to be attached to their startup long term.