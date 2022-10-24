comscore Force Gurkha 5-door interior revealed ahead of launch: Check images, launch date, price here
Force Gurkha 5-door interior revealed ahead of launch: Check images, launch date here

The upcoming Force Gurkha is expected come with an identical feature list with the inclusion of features such as a 7-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

  • Force has been working on giving the Gurkha a five-door variant.
  • As per spy pictures, the vehicle appears to be production ready.
  • The 5-door version of Gurkha to be priced at least Rs 1 lakh higher than the equivalent 3-door.
Force Gurkha 5-door interior revealed ahead of launch: Check images, launch date here

Force has been working on giving the Gurkha a five-door variant for some time and now fresh spy shots of the upcoming SUV have revealed the interior of the upcoming SUV. 5-Door Gurkha will compete with the upcoming Mahindra Thar 5-Door and Maruti Suzuki 5-Door Jimny. As per spy pictures, the vehicle appears to be production ready. As per images, Gurkha 5-door retains the dark grey dashboard with manual AC and touchscreen infotainment system. It will also feature the centre console and front power window controls. One can expect the 5-door version of the Force Gurkha to be priced at least Rs 1 lakh higher than the equivalent 3-door version of Force Gurkha. Also Read - Mahindra Thar 5-door to Jimny 5-Door: Top upcoming 5-door off-roaders for less than Rs 20 lakh

Also Read - Mahindra Thar 5-door SUV spotted on Indian roads alongside current Thar: Watch video

The upcoming Force Gurkha is expected come with an identical feature list with the inclusion of features such as a 7-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The 5-door Force Gurkha is expected to share the same set-up of engine and gearbox combination as the 3-door model. Under the hood, the second generation Force Gurkha is powered by a BS6-compliant 2.6-litre diesel engine that now produces 91bhp and 250Nm of torque. A five-speed manual transmission and a 4×4 system are offered as standard. Also Read - Mahindra Thar 5-door version spotted on Indian roads: Watch video

Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki is reportedly working on a new long-wheelbase version of Jimny, which is expected to make its global debut at the 2023 Auto Expo. Maruti Suzuki has already started manufacturing the 3-door Jimny for export markets. However, as per a new report India will get the 5-door version, which is expected to come in 5-seat and 7-seat configurations. The Jimny 5-door will be around 3,850mm in length, 1,645mm in width and 1,730mm in height. With this length, the Jimny will be closer to Maruti Suzuki Swift in terms of length. However, the wheelbase is considerable at 2550 mm. The five-door version is expected to get more boot space compared to the three-door variant.

In addition, Mahindra confirmed that the upcoming 5-door version of the Mahindra Thar will be based on the same platform. The Thar 5-door would come with a dedicated door for rear seat passengers and there will be more space on the inside. The overall dimensions of the 5-door Thar will be more than the current version. The new Mahindra Thar 5-door is expected to offer more stability on the road than the 3-door model, thanks to stiffer platform, new penta-link suspension and wider track. For those who are unaware, the 3-door Thar sits under 4 meters in length, while the 5-door model will measure around 4.3 meters in length. The Scorpio N measures 4.7 meters in length, and has 60mm wider track than the Thar.

  Published Date: October 24, 2022 1:12 PM IST
