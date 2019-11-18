Automobile giant, Ford, has unveiled its first all-electric SUV, the Mustang Mach-E. The new vehicle was showcased at an event in Los Angeles, and it will be officially launched towards the end of 2020. With the new all-electric SUV Ford will be taking on the likes of Hyundai Kona, Tesla Model S, Tesla Model 3 and more. Here is all you need to know.

Ford Mustang Mach-E price and variants

The Mustang Mach-E price starts at $44,000 (approximately Rs 31 lakh) and goes all the way up to $60,000 (approximately Rs 43 lakh). You will be able to choose between five variants — GT (AWD only), California RT. 1 (RWD only), Select (RWD or AWD), First Edition (AWD only), and Premium (RWD or AWD). The RWD models will come equipped with a single electric motor whereas the AWD models will come with two units.

Power and features

The standard-range model will have 75.7 kWh lithium-ion battery, whereas the extended-range will have 98.8 kWh lithium-ion. Depending on the variant you choose, the Ford Mustang Mach-E electric SUV range varies between 210 miles and 300 miles. While the torque will hover between 415 Nm-565 Nm the power figures will be in the 255 hp-332 hp bracket.

Talking about features, the Ford Mustang Mach-E will come with LED projector headlamps with auto high beam lights. It will also feature automatic power-folding mirrors, 360-degree camera, panoramic fixed-glass roof, and sequential rear turn signals.

Ford will also debut its next-gen Sync communications and entertainment system with the all-new electric SUV. All this will be housed in a 15.5-inch screen. The SUV will also come with a 10.2-inch instrument panel.

“It can suggest going to the gym if it learns Mondays are workout days or calling home if you do that every day after work. The result is a cloud-connected assistant and interface that’s intuitive, beautiful and ready for the future thanks to fast over-the-air updates,” said Darren Palmer, Ford global director for battery electric vehicles said (via CNBC).