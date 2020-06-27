comscore Forget Tiktok uninstall, new 'TikTok For Business' launched for marketers
Forget Tiktok uninstall, new 'TikTok For Business' launched for marketers

TikTok said that users of the platform can become so engaged and inspired by a marketing campaign, that they could create their own version of it. This can help brands to actually experience the impact their campaigns have on people.

  Published: June 27, 2020 1:19 PM IST
The Chinese short-video making platform has launched TikTok For Business, designed to give brands and marketers the tools to be creative storytellers and meaningfully engage with the audience on the short video-sharing platform. Also Read - TikTok rival Mitron app passes 1 crore downloads in around 2 months

“We’re excited to introduce TikTok For Business, our global brand and platform that is home to all current and future marketing solutions for brands,” Katie Puris, Managing Director, Global Business Marketing, TikTok, said in an announcement on Thursday. Also Read - TikTok aims to hit $500 million revenue mark in US this year

“With TikTok For Business, our goal is to give marketers the tools to be discovered and connect with the broader communities around them.” Also Read - 52 Chinese apps red-flagged by Indian Intel agencies; TikTok, ShareIt, UC Browser, Clean Master in list

TikTok said that users of the platform can become so engaged and inspired by a marketing campaign, that they could create their own version of it. This can help brands to actually experience the impact their campaigns have on people.

TikTok said the platform could offer advertisers the opportunity “to flip traditional marketing on its head” while engaging with users who are at the forefront of the latest trends and movements.

“With the launch of TikTok For Business, we set out to embrace the creative, positive, and real moments that make our community so special with solutions for businesses to connect and grow with our wonderfully expressive community,” Puris said.

Meanwhile in another news, TikTok rival Mitron app crossed 1 crore downloads milestone in around 2 months. This is the same app that Google removed from Play Store. It was then added back on Google Play Store on June 5. The popular Mitron app reportedly has 4.5 rating on the store.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the Mitron app’s source code was purchased from a Pakistani developer. It came to light that the app was not developed by an IIT Roorkee student, and is a rebranded version of TicTic.

Forget Tiktok uninstall, new 'TikTok For Business' launched for marketers
Forget Tiktok uninstall, new 'TikTok For Business' launched for marketers
