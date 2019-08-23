comscore Apple: Contractors listened to more than 1,000 Siri clips per shift
  • Home
  • News
  • Former Apple employee admits that contractors listened to more than 1,000 Siri clips per shift
News

Former Apple employee admits that contractors listened to more than 1,000 Siri clips per shift

News

This comes just weeks after initial reports surfaced where major technology companies used third-party contractors to listen to their customers. These companies included the likes of Apple, Google, Amazon, and even Microsoft.

  • Published: August 23, 2019 5:32 PM IST
Apple Siri

A former Apple employee has just revealed some troubling information regarding the company and the state of privacy. According to the employee contractors “were expected to each listen to more than 1,000 recordings from Siri” per shift. This comes just weeks after initial reports surfaced where major technology companies used third-party contractors to listen to their customers. These companies included the likes of Apple, Google, Amazon, and even Microsoft. The problematic part about both these instances was that companies were doing this with the consent of their users.

Why Apple allowed third-party contractors to listen to Siri recordings?

The report noted the problem that pushed Apple to use third-party contractors. According to a report by Irish Examiner, the company used these contractors to improve its transcription and speech detection. They would listen to the recordings, transcribe them and then grade them depending on a number of factors. The report went on to add that these factors included if the Apple user accidentally activated Siri. Other factors included instances where Siri could not help with the query asked.

It did confirm that Apple kept the user data of Siri users anonymous. The former employee noted that most of the recordings came from users with Canadian, Australian, and UK accents. The company also employed a small team that worked to listen to commands in European languages. However, the main problem here is about consent. Apple Siri users did not know that real humans on the other end would be listening to their commands or conversations.

Apple contractors listen to sensitive and confidential Siri recordings: Report

Also Read

Apple contractors listen to sensitive and confidential Siri recordings: Report

He went on to add that Apple stopped the program last month after details leaked online. However, this sudden suspension has left “more than 300 contractors” without work. The report also highlighted that it was quite easy to accidentally activate Siri in Apple Watch. The watch then recorded 30-second clips on accidental activation. Apple then sent these clips to contractors to assess the quality. Sometimes users accidentally activated Siri but other times contractors ended up listening to private, and confidential conversations.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 23, 2019 5:32 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Android Q is Android 10, and it's official
thumb-img
News
Apple may unveil iPhone 11 on September 10; hidden hint in iOS 13 Beta
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi A3 to be available on Amazon India exclusively; official launch on August 21
thumb-img
News
Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro to launch in India first, by end of this month

Editor's Pick

Nokia 7.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus price in India slashed: All you need to know
News
Nokia 7.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus price in India slashed: All you need to know
Vodafone now the fastest 4G network in Delhi-NCR: Ookla

News

Vodafone now the fastest 4G network in Delhi-NCR: Ookla

Apple: Contractors listened to more than 1,000 Siri clips per shift

News

Apple: Contractors listened to more than 1,000 Siri clips per shift

ISRO releases first Moon photos from Chandrayaan-2 showing Mare Orientale basin

News

ISRO releases first Moon photos from Chandrayaan-2 showing Mare Orientale basin

Xiaomi halts Redmi Y2 Android 9 Pie update rollout, will resume after optimizations

News

Xiaomi halts Redmi Y2 Android 9 Pie update rollout, will resume after optimizations

Most Popular

Motorola One Action First Impressions

Dyson V11 Absolute Pro Review

Xiaomi Mi A3 first impressions

Realme 5 Hands-on and First Impressions

Realme 5 Pro First Impressions

Nokia 7.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus price in India slashed: All you need to know

Vodafone now the fastest 4G network in Delhi-NCR: Ookla

Apple: Contractors listened to more than 1,000 Siri clips per shift

ISRO releases first Moon photos from Chandrayaan-2 showing Mare Orientale basin

Xiaomi halts Redmi Y2 Android 9 Pie update rollout, will resume after optimizations

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Tata Sky Binge vs Amazon Fire TV Stick: Compared

Shoot on iPhone: Mobile filmmaking is now a course you can take

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple: Contractors listened to more than 1,000 Siri clips per shift

News

Apple: Contractors listened to more than 1,000 Siri clips per shift
Apple Watch Series 5 real-world photo leaks

News

Apple Watch Series 5 real-world photo leaks
Apple September Event Preview: iPhone 11 Pro with triple camera and more

News

Apple September Event Preview: iPhone 11 Pro with triple camera and more
Apple iPhone 2019 lineup may support smaller Apple Pencil

News

Apple iPhone 2019 lineup may support smaller Apple Pencil
Apple files several unreleased devices in Eurasian Database

News

Apple files several unreleased devices in Eurasian Database

हिंदी समाचार

Vodafone ने फिर पेश किया 20 रुपये रिचार्ज प्लान, फुल टॉक टाइम के साथ मिलेगी 28 दिनों की वैलिडिटी

Samsung Galaxy A30s की कीमत का हुआ खुलासा, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

Chandrayaan-2 ने चांद की 2,650KM की दूरी से तस्वीर खींची, ISRO ने की शेयर

YouTube अपनी इस सर्विस को अगले महीने कर देगा बंद

Flipkart TV Days: Xiaomi, Vu, Thomson समेत इन पॉप्युलर ब्रांड्स के टीवी पर मिल रही है बेहतरीन डील्स

News

Nokia 7.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus price in India slashed: All you need to know
News
Nokia 7.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus price in India slashed: All you need to know
Vodafone now the fastest 4G network in Delhi-NCR: Ookla

News

Vodafone now the fastest 4G network in Delhi-NCR: Ookla
Apple: Contractors listened to more than 1,000 Siri clips per shift

News

Apple: Contractors listened to more than 1,000 Siri clips per shift
ISRO releases first Moon photos from Chandrayaan-2 showing Mare Orientale basin

News

ISRO releases first Moon photos from Chandrayaan-2 showing Mare Orientale basin
Xiaomi halts Redmi Y2 Android 9 Pie update rollout, will resume after optimizations

News

Xiaomi halts Redmi Y2 Android 9 Pie update rollout, will resume after optimizations