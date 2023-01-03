comscore Fortnite returning to iOS in 2023, Epic Games CEO hints
Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney has hinted at a return of the Fortnite game to iOS in 2023, almost three years after the best-selling game was taken down from the App Store.

  • Tim Sweeney has hinted at a return of the Fortnite game to iOS in 2023.
  • The iPhone maker ultimately banned Fortnite from the App Store.
  • FTC recently said it has reached a $520 million settlement with Epic Games.
Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney has hinted at a return of the Fortnite game to iOS in 2023, almost three years after the best-selling game was taken down from the App Store for breaking platform guidelines. In a tweet to celebrate the new year, Sweeney wrote, “Next year on iOS!”, which was then followed by a picture of a Fortnite character looking up at fireworks that spell out 2023, reports MacRumors. Also Read - Fortnite maker Epic Games to pay $520 million fine over kids' privacy violations

After Epic Games included a direct payment option in Fortnite that circumvented Apple’s in-app purchasing system and broke App Store guidelines, the game was removed from the App Store in August 2020. The iPhone maker ultimately banned Fortnite from the App Store, placing the blame directly on Epic for violating its rules. Also Read - Fortnite Battle Royale Chapter 4 Season 1 arrives on PS5, Xbox: Here’s what’s new

“Epic Games took the unfortunate step of violating the App Store guidelines that are applied equally to every developer and designed to keep the store safe for our users. As a result their Fortnite app has been removed from the store,” Apple had said in a statement. Also Read - Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 update: Spider Gwen, Chrome abilities, more

“Epic enabled a feature in its app which was not reviewed or approved by Apple,” it added. Fortnite removal from the App Store led Epic Games to file a lawsuit against the tech giant. “Three years later, both Epic Games and Apple are now appealing a court decision made in September 2021 that would have required Apple to allow developers to add in-app links to outside websites,” the report said.

The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) recently said it has reached a $520 million settlement with Epic Games, creator of the popular video game Fortnite, over allegations that the company violated the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) and deployed design tricks, known as dark patterns, to dupe millions of players into making unintentional purchases. Also Read – Fortnite Battle Royale Chapter 4 Season 1 arrives on PS5, Xbox: Here’s what’s new

Fortnite made over $9 billion during its first two years in existence. Epic will pay a $275 million penalty for violating children’s privacy law, change default privacy settings, and pay $245 million in refunds for tricking users into making unwanted charges. “As our complaints note, Epic used privacy-invasive default settings and deceptive interfaces that tricked Fortnite users, including teenagers and children,” said FTC Chair Lina M. Khan.

“Protecting the public, and especially children, from online privacy invasions and dark patterns is a top priority for the Commission, and these enforcement actions make clear to businesses that the FTC is cracking down on these unlawful practices,” Khan said in a statement.

  • Published Date: January 3, 2023 3:18 PM IST
