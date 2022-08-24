Fortnite tips and tricks: How to appear offline in the game

Fortnite is one of the most well-known battle royale games where you can play different game modes with friends. Fortnite allows you to add friends in the game so that you can invite each other to play together. While it’s best to queue with a squad, there are instances when players want to play alone to avoid social obligations. So, players can change their account status to seem offline rather than rejecting teammate invitations. You won’t need to wait for invitations from your friends to play this way. Also Read - Dragon Ball characters are coming to Fortnite: From Son Goku to Vegeta and new rewards, check what you get

Additionally, Fortnite players can modify the Party Privacy, Mutual Friends, Passes, Matchmaking Region, and other settings from the game menu rather than the Online Status. It's better to update your Online Status because repeatedly declining party invitations can be seen as impolite and can also get a little intrusive.

How to change Online Status in Fortnite

Step 1 : Open the Fortnite app.

Step 2 : On the top left corner, click on the three horizontal lines.

Step 3 : Then click on your profile picture, on the top left corner of the menu.

Step 4 : On the Online Status option, toggle it to offline.

Step 5 : Then, change the Private Party option to Private.

After this, you will appear offline in the game.

Fortnite x Dragon Ball Z

Fortnite has introduced a new update. Some of the most well-known anime characters have appeared in Fortnite. Son Goku, Vegeta, Bulma, and Beerus, four legendary Dragon Ball Super characters, have all made their video game debuts. This new event page records your increasing Power Level as you accomplish new limited-time Dragon Ball Quests in Battle Royale and Dragon Ball Adventure Island experiences. These new enhancements are available to all players.

There are seven sets of quests in the game’s unique cooperation that puts your strength, agility, focus, and other abilities to the test. The player receives a Dragon Ball for completing each training set, which also increases their Power Level and allows them to gain access to goodies like the Dragon Radar Back Bling, Emotes, Sprays, and Battle Pass levels. Additionally, the players are able to obtain the Shenron Glider if they successfully finish the training and gather all seven Dragon Balls.