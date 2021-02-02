Fossil Gen 5E smartwatch has launched in India. It was announced in the US in October last year in 42mm and 44mm sizes. It is listed on the company’s website as well as Flipkart for a price of Rs 18,495. Fossil Gen 5E can be bought in two styles – Men and Women. Also Read - CES 2021 Day 2 recap: Asus ROG, Samsung Exynos 2100, GM flying car and more

It is available in several strap options of black silicone, smoke stainless steel, brown leather, and black stainless steel. Further, rose gold-tone stainless steel mesh, rose gold-tone stainless steel, and blush silicone options are listed as well. Also Read - CES 2021: Fossil Gen 5 LTE Touchscreen smartwatch with cellular connectivity unveiled

Fossil Gen 5E sports a 1.19-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 390×390 pixels. The Always-on display offers several watch faces to choose from. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor, coupled with 1GB of RAM and 4GB of storag e. It runs Google’s WearOS. The smartwatch supports Bluetooth 4.2 LE, NFC, GPS, LTE, and Wi-Fi. Also Read - Fossil Gen 5E smartwatches launched: Check price, features, availability and more

Sensors on the Fossil Gen 5E include accelerometer, gyroscope, off-body IR, and PPG heart rate sensor. The smartwatch ships with Google’s WearOS. It offers a host of features wherein users can notifications, control music and smart home devices, and make contactless payments using the watch.

Fossil Gen 5E features a built-in speaker and mic to answer calls. The battery is said to last over 24 hours in Extended Mode. According to the company, the smartwatch can be charged to 80 percent in about 50 minutes. Among the fitness features are the ability to track heart rate, steps, sleep, cardio level, and more. The Fossil Gen 5E also supports Google Fit for activity tracking and multiple battery modes.

Fossil recently launched its first LTE smartwatch – Gen 5 LTE Touchscreen. It was unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021 last month. Fossil Gen 5 LTE Touchscreen smartwatch supports 4G cellular connectivity on the Verizon network in the US and works with Android smartphones. It packs the Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor as well.