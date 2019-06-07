America fashion company Fossil has just launched its latest Fossil Sport in the Indian market. The highlight of the new smartwatch is the latest Snapdragon 3100 chipset from Qualcomm. The India launch comes about seven months after the global unveiling. As per the listing on Fossil India website, the smartwatch is priced at Rs 17,995. The smartwatch will come in two different strap sizes in four colors. The first one comes with 43mm and other with 41mm with Smokey Blue, Gray, Blush, and Black color options.

Fossil Sport smartwatch features

The Fossil Sport Smartwatch comes with Snapdragon 3100 chipset along with 4GB RAM. Other features include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2 with Low Energy profile, NFC, and untethered GPS. The smartwatch also features an accelerometer, altimeter, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, heart-rate, NFC, and a microphone. On the software end, the smartphone is running Wear OS by Google. It is compatible with smartphones running Android OS 4.4 KitKat or newer and iOS 9.3 or newer.

According to the specifications, the Fossil Sport Smartwatch is able to track the heart-rate of the user along with activity tracking, and “custom goal tracking”. Users can use it to keep a track on the notifications on their smartphone. It comes with a built-in microphone to use with Google Assistant, and a built-in LED flashlight.

Fossil also revealed that the smartwatch comes with buttons that can be customized to map functions or information that a user needs quick access to. It features internal storage where users can store their music for direct playback without the need of a smartphone. Other features include “Rapid Charging” to get up to 80 percent of charge in one hour and Google Pay integration. Interested users can head to the Fossil India website, Fossil retail stores or other online stores like Flipkart, Amazon India and more to buy the Fossil Sport now.