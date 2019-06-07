comscore Fossil Sport Smartwatch launched in India, Price, Features | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Fossil Sport Smartwatch with Snapdragon 3100 chipset launched, priced at Rs 17,995
News

Fossil Sport Smartwatch with Snapdragon 3100 chipset launched, priced at Rs 17,995

News

Fossil Sport Smartwatch comes with Snapdragon 3100 chipset to power the wearable. Along with this chipset, Fossil has also added 4GB RAM with Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n with Bluetooth v4.2 with Low Energy profile, NFC, and untethered GPS for connectivity.

  • Published: June 7, 2019 4:37 PM IST
Fossil Sport Smartwatch

America fashion company Fossil has just launched its latest Fossil Sport in the Indian market. The highlight of the new smartwatch is the latest Snapdragon 3100 chipset from Qualcomm. The India launch comes about seven months after the global unveiling. As per the listing on Fossil India website, the smartwatch is priced at Rs 17,995. The smartwatch will come in two different strap sizes in four colors. The first one comes with 43mm and other with 41mm with Smokey Blue, Gray, Blush, and Black color options.

Fossil Sport smartwatch features

The Fossil Sport Smartwatch comes with Snapdragon 3100 chipset along with 4GB RAM. Other features include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2 with Low Energy profile, NFC, and untethered GPS. The smartwatch also features an accelerometer, altimeter, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, heart-rate, NFC, and a microphone. On the software end, the smartphone is running Wear OS by Google. It is compatible with smartphones running Android OS 4.4 KitKat or newer and iOS 9.3 or newer.

According to the specifications, the Fossil Sport Smartwatch is able to track the heart-rate of the user along with activity tracking, and “custom goal tracking”. Users can use it to keep a track on the notifications on their smartphone. It comes with a built-in microphone to use with Google Assistant, and a built-in LED flashlight.

Fossil Sport Smartwatch launched with new Snapdragon 3100 chipset

Also Read

Fossil Sport Smartwatch launched with new Snapdragon 3100 chipset

Fossil also revealed that the smartwatch comes with buttons that can be customized to map functions or information that a user needs quick access to. It features internal storage where users can store their music for direct playback without the need of a smartphone. Other features include “Rapid Charging” to get up to 80 percent of charge in one hour and Google Pay integration. Interested users can head to the Fossil India website, Fossil retail stores or other online stores like Flipkart, Amazon India and more to buy the Fossil Sport now.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 7, 2019 4:37 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Vivo Z5x India launch expected soon
News
Vivo Z5x India launch expected soon
Oppo A1s leaked images reveal smartphone design

News

Oppo A1s leaked images reveal smartphone design

Fossil Sport Smartwatch launched in India

News

Fossil Sport Smartwatch launched in India

Top Android One phones to buy in India

News

Top Android One phones to buy in India

Jio GigaFiber: New lower entry-cost offer under testing

News

Jio GigaFiber: New lower entry-cost offer under testing

Sponsored

Most Popular

Nokia 2.2 First Impressions

HP Spectre X360 Review

MarQ 43-inch full-HD Android TV Review

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom First Impressions

Asus StudioBook W500 First Impressions

Instagram adds the ability to display lyrics when adding songs to Stories

Facebook to re-think on policies around artistic nudity: Report

Vivo Z5x India launch expected soon

Oppo A1s leaked images reveal smartphone design

Fossil Sport Smartwatch launched in India

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Carl Pei speaks about the latest at OnePlus

Related Topics

Related Stories

Fossil Sport Smartwatch launched in India

News

Fossil Sport Smartwatch launched in India
Best smart bands to buy in India under Rs 3,000

News

Best smart bands to buy in India under Rs 3,000
Lenovo Ego Smartwatch HX07 Review

Review

Lenovo Ego Smartwatch HX07 Review
Lenovo Ego smartwatch launched in India

News

Lenovo Ego smartwatch launched in India
Nubia Red Magic 3, Alpha Smartwatch, Nubia Pods India launch confirmed

News

Nubia Red Magic 3, Alpha Smartwatch, Nubia Pods India launch confirmed

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy M40 Leaks: लॉन्च से पहले सैमसंग Galaxy M40 की सभी स्पेसिफिकेशंस आई सामने

Oraimo Airbuds Launched : भारत में लॉन्च हुआ Oraimo Airbuds, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

2019 में Realme ग्लोबली लॉन्च करेगी अपना पहला 5G स्मार्टफोन

आज से शुरू होगी Sony की सेल, PlayStation, कंसोल और गेम्स पर मिलेंगे ये शानदार ऑफर्स

Huawei Week Sale: 15 हजार रुपये तक सस्ते मिल रहे हैं Huawei के स्मार्टफोन, जानें सभी ऑफर्स

News

Instagram adds the ability to display lyrics when adding songs to Stories
News
Instagram adds the ability to display lyrics when adding songs to Stories
Facebook to re-think on policies around artistic nudity: Report

News

Facebook to re-think on policies around artistic nudity: Report
Vivo Z5x India launch expected soon

News

Vivo Z5x India launch expected soon
Oppo A1s leaked images reveal smartphone design

News

Oppo A1s leaked images reveal smartphone design
Fossil Sport Smartwatch launched in India

News

Fossil Sport Smartwatch launched in India