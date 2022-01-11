Foxconn India s iPhone plant set to reopen on January 12

Foxconn India will reopen its iPhone manufacturing facility, which is located on the outskirts of Chennai in Sriperumbudur on January 12. The plant will reopen with around 500 workers on Wednesday. Around 100 workers arrived at the plant earlier this week and more are expected to arrive until tomorrow. However, resuming operations with full strength of around 17,000 workers is expected to take time as the iPhone manufacturing facility is being reopened in phases. Also Read - Apple introduces Collections, Time to Run in Fitness+ to motivate you to stay fit

As per a Reuters report, member of the state assembly for the area, K Selvaperunthagai said the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin told the assembly late on Friday that the plant would reopen on Wednesday.

To recall, Foxconn India's Sriperumbudur facility that manufactures iPhone 12 and is testing the manufacturing of iPhone 13 was closed on December 18 last month after over 250 of its workers were hospitalised owing to a bout of food poisoning in the dormitories operated by the manufacturing firm. After the incident, Apple put the company on probation to investigate the matter thoroughly. At the time, the company had said that it had "found some of the remote dormitory accommodations and dining rooms being used for employees do not meet our requirements" adding that was "working with the supplier to "ensure a comprehensive set of corrective actions are rapidly implemented."

Now, the two companies are all set to gradually welcome the entire workforce in the off-site accommodations and dining rooms in Sriperumbudur. “Workers will start to return gradually as soon as we are certain our standards are being met in every dormitory and dining area,” an Apple spokesperson told the agency earlier this week.

“We have been working on a series of improvements to fix issues we found at the offsite dormitory facilities at Sriperumbudur and to enhance the services we provide to our employees,” said a Foxconn spokesperson.

“We have implemented a range of corrective actions to ensure this cannot happen again and a rigorous monitoring system to ensure workers can raise any concerns they may have, including anonymously,” Foxconn said in a statement,” the spokesperson added.