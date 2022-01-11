comscore Foxconn India’s iPhone plant set to reopen on January 12
  • Home
  • News
  • Foxconn India will reopen its iPhone manufacturing facility on January 12
News

Foxconn India will reopen its iPhone manufacturing facility on January 12

News

Foxconn India has said that the manufacturing facility will open in phased manner.

foxconn

Foxconn India will reopen its iPhone manufacturing facility, which is located on the outskirts of Chennai in Sriperumbudur on January 12. The plant will reopen with around 500 workers on Wednesday. Around 100 workers arrived at the plant earlier this week and more are expected to arrive until tomorrow. However, resuming operations with full strength of around 17,000 workers is expected to take time as the iPhone manufacturing facility is being reopened in phases. Also Read - Apple introduces Collections, Time to Run in Fitness+ to motivate you to stay fit

As per a Reuters report, member of the state assembly for the area, K Selvaperunthagai said the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin told the assembly late on Friday that the plant would reopen on Wednesday. Also Read - Google executive clarifies that Android does not want iMessages from Apple

To recall, Foxconn India’s Sriperumbudur facility that manufactures iPhone 12 and is testing the manufacturing of iPhone 13 was closed on December 18 last month after over 250 of its workers were hospitalised owing to a bout of food poisoning in the dormitories operated by the manufacturing firm. After the incident, Apple put the company on probation to investigate the matter thoroughly. At the time, the company had said that it had “found some of the remote dormitory accommodations and dining rooms being used for employees do not meet our requirements” adding that was “working with the supplier to “ensure a comprehensive set of corrective actions are rapidly implemented.” Also Read - Apple is likely to launch the 2024 OLED iPad with Samsung Display: Report

Now, the two companies are all set to gradually welcome the entire workforce in the off-site accommodations and dining rooms in Sriperumbudur. “Workers will start to return gradually as soon as we are certain our standards are being met in every dormitory and dining area,” an Apple spokesperson told the agency earlier this week.

“We have been working on a series of improvements to fix issues we found at the offsite dormitory facilities at Sriperumbudur and to enhance the services we provide to our employees,” said a Foxconn spokesperson.

“We have implemented a range of corrective actions to ensure this cannot happen again and a rigorous monitoring system to ensure workers can raise any concerns they may have, including anonymously,” Foxconn said in a statement,” the spokesperson added.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 11, 2022 12:56 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Foxconn India s iPhone plant set to reopen on January 12
News
Foxconn India s iPhone plant set to reopen on January 12
OnePlus 10 PRro 5G launched with support for 80W SuperVOOC charging

Mobiles

OnePlus 10 PRro 5G launched with support for 80W SuperVOOC charging

Realme 9i with a 90 Hz refresh rate display, 33W fast charging support launched

Mobiles

Realme 9i with a 90 Hz refresh rate display, 33W fast charging support launched

5G spectrum prices in India are 34 times higher than international prices, says IAFI to TRAI

Telecom

5G spectrum prices in India are 34 times higher than international prices, says IAFI to TRAI

Realme UI 3.0 update new timeline revealed: Check when your device will get it

Mobiles

Realme UI 3.0 update new timeline revealed: Check when your device will get it

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Foxconn India s iPhone plant set to reopen on January 12

5G spectrum prices in India are 34 times higher than international prices, says IAFI to TRAI

Realme UI 3.0 update new timeline revealed: Check when your device will get it

Apple Fitness+ gets Collections, Time to Run to help you stay fit

Google clarifies that Android does not want iMessages from Apple

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE first impressions: The missing link

Apple iPhone completes 15 years: A break down of iPhone's journey

RCS messaging changes how we text but Apple is still evading it

Using Mamaearth products? Scammers are trying to steal your money with this trick

How metaverse, EVs stole the spotlight at CES 2022

Related Topics

Related Stories

Foxconn India s iPhone plant set to reopen on January 12

News

Foxconn India s iPhone plant set to reopen on January 12
Apple Fitness+ gets Collections, Time to Run to help you stay fit

Apps

Apple Fitness+ gets Collections, Time to Run to help you stay fit
Google clarifies that Android does not want iMessages from Apple

Apps

Google clarifies that Android does not want iMessages from Apple
Samsung Display might manufacture OLED displays for Apple's 2024 iPad

News

Samsung Display might manufacture OLED displays for Apple's 2024 iPad
Not everyone has faith in the metaverse: Here s why

Opinions

Not everyone has faith in the metaverse: Here s why

हिंदी समाचार

वीवो का 108MP कैमरे वाला पहला फोन, क्या उम्मीद पर खरा उतरेगा?

Realme 9i स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, 50MP कैमरे के साथ मिलेगी 5000mAh की बैटरी

वीवो ने सस्ता किया 48MP कैमरे और 5000mAh बैटरी वाला धांसू 5G स्मार्टफोन, जानें नई कीमत

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series फरवरी में हो सकती है लॉन्च, स्पेसिफिकेशन और लॉन्चिंग डेट का हुआ खुलासा

Gmail ने छुआ 1000 करोड़ इंस्टॉल का आंकड़ा, गूगल के ये ऐप्स भी हैं लिस्ट में शामिल

Latest Videos

CES 2022: BMW iX Flow | Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED | Lenovo Yoga 9i | Hyundai Robotics Tech Launched

Features

CES 2022: BMW iX Flow | Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED | Lenovo Yoga 9i | Hyundai Robotics Tech Launched
Google brings new features for Android users: Fast Pair, Windows PC Connection and more

News

Google brings new features for Android users: Fast Pair, Windows PC Connection and more
CES 2022: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE | Sony Vision-S | PlayStation VR2 | Lenovo ThinkPad Series Launched

Features

CES 2022: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE | Sony Vision-S | PlayStation VR2 | Lenovo ThinkPad Series Launched
VIVO V23 PRO: UNBOXING | Launched In India

Hands On

VIVO V23 PRO: UNBOXING | Launched In India

News

Foxconn India s iPhone plant set to reopen on January 12
News
Foxconn India s iPhone plant set to reopen on January 12
5G spectrum prices in India are 34 times higher than international prices, says IAFI to TRAI

Telecom

5G spectrum prices in India are 34 times higher than international prices, says IAFI to TRAI
Realme UI 3.0 update new timeline revealed: Check when your device will get it

Mobiles

Realme UI 3.0 update new timeline revealed: Check when your device will get it
Apple Fitness+ gets Collections, Time to Run to help you stay fit

Apps

Apple Fitness+ gets Collections, Time to Run to help you stay fit
Google clarifies that Android does not want iMessages from Apple

Apps

Google clarifies that Android does not want iMessages from Apple

new arrivals in india

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Best Sellers