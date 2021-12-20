comscore Food poisoning at Foxconn’s India unit trigger massive protest
Foxconn India workers protest after over 150 staffers hospitalised for food poisoning

The police have detained nearly 70 women and 22 men since Saturday for blocking the highway.

Foxconn

Image: Reuters

Workers of Foxconn’s India unit, which manufactures iPhones for Apple, staged a massive protest in connection with the food poisoning incident at the company’s production unit. As per the reports, Foxconn India staffers blocked the Chennai-Bengaluru highway for several hours demanding to know the status of over 150 employees who had been hospitalised last week over the food poisoning incident. The police have detained nearly 70 women and 22 men since Saturday for blocking the highway. Also Read - Apple AirPods 3 review: A go-to pair with a blend of enhanced audio, new look

The protest follows a food poisoning incident at Foxconn’s hostel in Sriperumbudur, which is located on the outskirts of Chennai, wherein over 150 workers were hospitalised and another 256 workers were treated as out-patients. Thiruvallur district administration told the media that there was an outbreak of an acute diarrhoeal disease at the company’s hostel, which led to the hospitalisation of the Foxconn workers. 155 of the 159 workers have already been discharged. Also Read - WhatsApp might let group admins delete messages for everyone

As per a separate report by Business Standard, only one person remains in the hospital while all others have been discharged. Tiruvallur collector, Alby John told the publication that the kitchen at the facility had been closed on the first day when the outbreak was first reported with the food and water being supplied from outside. “We have set up a committee to look into it and the future course of action will be taken depending on the findings…Once lab results on food are out, we will take appropriate action,” he told the publication. Also Read - Why is Mark Zuckerberg's metaverse dream not pragmatic just yet?

Responding to the protest, CPI (M) state secretary K Balakrishnan has strongly condemned the women workers and members of the Center of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) workers who protested near Foxconn’s production facility in Sriperumbudur. The leader has asked the state government to release all those who have been detained in connection with the protest, the Hindu reported.

Published Date: December 20, 2021 11:22 AM IST
  • Published Date: December 20, 2021 11:22 AM IST

