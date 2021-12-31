Foxconn plant in Chennai, that assembles iPhones in India, is under the lens again after new reports of poor living conditions of women at dormitories and hostels surfaced. The new report from Reuters cited six women who were working at the factory. The appalling living conditions were further worsened by stale food, which was also an issue at the center of the recent food-poisoning incident at the Foxconn Chennai plant. Also Read - New Year 2022 resolution is to be fitter? 5 apps that will help you start the fitness journey

The women claimed that they lived in cramped rooms with inhabitants ranging from six to 30. These dorms also lacked some basic facilities such as flush toilets or even running water. Making things worse, the workers claimed that sometimes they received food crawling with worms. Also Read - Annoyed with the constant in-app review alerts? Here's how to turn it off for good

Reuters claims to have spoken to six different women living in the hostels made for the workers at the Foxconn plant. These women decided to conceal their names to avoid being removed from their jobs or being questioned by the police. Also Read - Apple could ditch the crown for optical sensors in future Apple Watch models

One of the workers who quit the job after the protests told Reuters, “People living in the hostels always had some illness or the other — skin allergies, chest pain, food poisoning,”

“We didn’t make a big deal out of it because we thought it will be fixed. But now, it affected a lot of people,” she said.

After the recent protests, Apple and Foxconn decided to shutter the facility and have promised to bring up the living standards of their workers to the mark. Workers will only be brought back once the facilities have been fixed. The workers wil be paid during this tenure, according to the report.