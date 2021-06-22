Free COVID-19 vaccine: Today’s Google Doodle urges all to get vaccinated, wear mask

Earlier this month, PM Narendra Modi announced to provide free vaccine to everyone including people aged between 18 years and 44 years starting June 21. For the same reason, today’s Google Doodle is urging everyone across age to get vaccinated. Also Read - HP Chromebook 11a review: Great for students, not so for professionals

Today’s animated Google Doodle also urges everyone to wear mask. It shows all the alphabets with mask on and while one of them vaccinates the rest. On the new Google Doodle, the tech giant notes, “Everyone 18 and older is eligible to get the vaccine against Covid-19. Availability may vary by state.” Also Read - Happy Father's Day 2021: Google Doodle wishes dads with cute pop-up greeting card

There are some changes in the vaccination process now. Until June 20, it was mandatory for 18-44 years to register on CoWIN portal first and then head to the vaccine center based on the slot booked. From now on, CoWIN registration is not mandatory for anyone and people can simply find the nearest COVID vaccine center and check for slots availability and head for vaccination. Also Read - Google might be working on a 'Find My' network clone for Android users

You can find the nearest COVID vaccine center just by a simple Google search. To check for slots you can simply head over to the CoWIN portal or Aarogya Setu app. All you will need to do is register with your 10-digit mobile number and then enter your PIN code or state and area. The portal will show the vaccine availability status.

Currently, India is providing three COVID vaccines – Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik. You can also head to some of the third-party platforms such as Paytm and others to find the nearest COVID vaccine center and status of slot availability.